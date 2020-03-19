A Porter High School graduate came home to Blount County last week to reconnect with family and friends, but also to be wrapped in gratitude for his service to his country.
Retired Lt. Col. Dennis Garner, now a resident of Enterprise, Alabama, made the eight-hour trip with wife Ellen. Dennis was met by a crowd of mostly family members still living in this community. They all gathered at the Blount County Courthouse for a ceremony by a local affiliate of Quilts of Valor. Garner was presented with one of the quilts in recognition of his lengthy service in both the Army and Air Force.
He was in the U.S. Army from 1973-83 and the Air Force from 1983-95.
“That was 22 years, eight months and 12 days,” Garner said. He spent time all over the world, including Korea, Germany, Denmark and Norway in addition to stateside locales like Fort Knox, Kentucky. In his later career years, he was a helicopter flight instructor at Fort Rucker in Alabama.
After graduating from what was then Porter High School in the Wildwood community, Garner went to the University of Tennessee and then signed up for the Army. He wasn’t the first in his family to do so.
“Our military roots run deep,” this veteran said before the ceremony. “My dad and his three brothers all served. It was just something I felt like I needed to do.”
Dennis’ dad, the late Fred Garner, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. All four Blount County brothers — Raymond, Don, Fred and Glenn — served a combined 64 years in the Army. Glenn is a former Blount County veterans service officer.
In addition, Dennis and Ellen’s son Casey, joined, too. He is on his third deployment, in Kuwait. Casey’s wife also was in the military.
Showing appreciation one quilt at a timePresiding over the Quilts of Valor ceremony was Arliss Barber, coordinator for the Village Quilters here. The group is based in Loudon. Members make quilts for this national organization. She said the Quilts of Valor Foundation started with one veteran in 2003. The founder at that time wanted to do so much more.
“She felt like she needed to do something for the ones coming back from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars,” Barber said. “It started then and grew. It was a grassroots thing.”
More than 5,546 men and women have died as the result of those two wars. Many who have returned do so with physical and/or psychological wounds.
In that very first year, 10 quilts were made for those veterans returning home. Now, more than 246,000 Quilts of Valor have been presented to veterans living all over the country, Barber said.
Garner’s quilt was made by someone definitely familiar to him — his cousin Rosa Clure. She was on hand last week to help present Garner with the quilt. It was draped across his shoulders.
“This will feel great come winter time,” Dennis said.
Barber pointed out this isn’t the first Quilt of Valor presented to a member of the Garner family. Dennis’ uncles Don Garner and Raymond Garner each received one.
She read the label attached to this gift. “The Quilt of Valor Foundation wishes to recognize you for service to our nation,” she said. “We consider it a privilege to honor you. We may never know the extent of your sacrifices to protect and defend the United States of America.”
Barber said Garner represents those who served with him and many others. “All that are serving now and all of those we will never be able to thank.”
Also present at the recognition ceremony was Garner’s sister, Carolyn Buchanan, and his grandson, 3-year-old Jake. Garner expressed his gratitude for the gift and told the crowd, “I still feel unworthy.”
On his way out of the courtroom, the veteran was presented with a carved walking stick from Nathan Weinbaum, veterans affairs officer for Blount County. The walking sticks are made by Vietnam veteran Steve Newman and master woodworker Gene Webb. They are given out to veterans who visit Weinbaum’s office.
