After a successful Christmas craft show that helped introduce them to the area, Oakland Crafting Community members have gotten busy for their second show.
They call themselves Makers with a Mission, and for good reason. The band of creative artisans and crafters will be donating proceeds of this upcoming event to help feed families in need. The opportunities to shop will arrive Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. The location is Oakland United Methodist Church, 234 Trigonia Road, Greenback. Admission is free.
Creating Oakand Crafting Community was the idea of Loris Colborn, who wanted to honor the memory of her daughter, Linda Rakauskas, who passed away last year from cancer. A very talented artist, Rakauskas had lots of crafting supplies when she died, and Colborn was determined to make good use of it.
Lots of her materials were turned into Christmas crafts and decor, which was sold at that November craft sale. Once that was over, it was time to get a new project going.
After weeks of preparation, it’s finally here. The items for the sale include dolls made into pins, flowers fashioned from folded paper, aprons, necklaces, string art, painted gourds, quilted items and more. In addition to the Oakland Crafting Community, nine other vendors will participate.
Ideas for projects can come from just about anywhere. Colborn showed Penny Reagan a doll she thought would be fun to make. Colborn started designing the bodies and Reagan joined in.
Each is given its own name. A variety of hair colors are used, as well as facial expressions. These two even made each Oakland UMC choir member one that had their features. Making them into pins was one of their own ideas.
“They loved them,” Colborn said. Now they have made more than 65. Each doll is named as part of the Annie Oakland Collection. One is named Annie Winona while another is Annie Jade. There’s Annie Grace and Annie Mae.
Colborn said she had seen similar dolls years ago. These are Oakland’s creative versions. Faces are painted on, legs are added, clothing is made; beads are added, thanks to the talents of Carol Werker.
This group that was born out of one woman’s desire to honor her daughter meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month and some Saturdays. They want more participants, no matter the talent. Colborn said if there are women who want a social circle, this is it.
“It is a community group,” Colborn said. “It can be anybody from anywhere.”
Oakland Pastor Betty Furches is a regular attendee. While Colborn, Reagan and a few of the others attend this church, many do not. Some travel here from Townsend and Maryville, Colborn said.
It is a drive from certain parts of the county, these women know. Being off the beaten path can be an obstacle when it comes to holding public events. But they are putting much effort into making the drive well worth the time.
Members like Barbara Davis, Joann Collins and the others enjoy the camaraderie and the chance to create. They share ideas and the tasks to get everything ready for the show.
“We still have some of Linda’s stuff,” Colborn said of her daughter. “Her stuff gave us a purpose.”
Oakland UMC has s clothing ministry. One day, it had received some wool jackets. It didn’t take this group of artisans long to figure out what to do with the leftovers. Sheep and Santa Clauses will be made in time for Christmas, Colborn and Reagan said. Ideas come from encounters like this all the time, the crafters explained.
Reagan and Werker were busy collaborating on the next Annie doll creation. Werker does the tedious bead work. All have a part to play, Reagan said.
“If you have the need to create, you will find your people,” Reagan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.