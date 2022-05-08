For almost 100 years, the fertile soil off of O'Dell Road in Blount County has been tilled and toiled by a member of the namesake family to produce a bounty of good eating.
Coley O'Dell and his brother came to this portion of East Tennessee in the 1930s from West Virginia.
"They bought two adjoining farms," said Coley O'Dell, who is the grandson of the senior Coley who has since passed away. "When my grandfather passed away, my dad bought the farm. We've been on this land for quite a while."
Coley's father is John O'Dell; now Coley and his younger brother, Tommy, farm some of that same land. When asked if he's been in Blount County his whole life, Tommy said he's only moved a time or two — from the house he grew up in to his own house across the street. Coley did the same.
"We have all farmed all of our lives," Tommy pointed out. We would rather farm than eat."
John O'Dell had 70 acres of his own and rented about 300 more acres that he worked, with some help, Coley said. "He kept us boys and our sister busy."
Today, these brothers farm about 8 acres, and Coley also has bee hives. He's a commercial beekeeper, with the equipment to extract more than 1,800 pounds of the sweet stuff each year. Tommy said they both had a few hives as young boys, but Coley got more serious about it.
Today, Coley has 50 hives and loyal customers who visit Smoky Ridge Apiaries any time they need a treat to lather over biscuits or a splash in their tea. Tommy is caretaker of his own hives that number 27. The hives sit on the site of the old home place where Coley and Tommy were raised.
"We did tobacco and hay for years," Tommy said. As an adult, he got more interested in growing and harvesting crops that nourish our bodies. He started out with a few apple trees as a hobby.
"Then there were 100 trees," he said. Tommy now grows a variety of apples, pecans, cherries and even figs. His muscadine vines stretch for 1,000 feet.
He started growing figs almost by accident. A friend gave him a tree to grow. The tree bore its fruit and Tommy took his harvest to the Maryville Farmers Market. These brothers set up at the market every year in downtown Maryville. It is held on Saturday mornings beginning in April.
A representative of Blackberry Farm was there that day and scooped up every fig he had. Tommy's been growing them ever since. Blackberry Farm is now one of several local businesses that purchase their fresh ingredients from Tommy. His business is called Market Blessed.
He gives credit for his faming talents to his mom, Bessie.
"My mother blessed me with her green thumb," Tommy said. "She could grow anything."
Besides his fruit trees, Tommy grows and sells corn, potatoes, okra, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, squash, onions, beans, radishes, peas, cucumbers, cantaloupe and watermelons. He has more time now to devote to his crops — he recently retired from Aluminum Company of America (now Arconic) after 40 years. His dad worked there as well.
Coley also has a full-time job other than farming. He was an industrial electric motor mechanic for 30 years, retiring about 20 years ago due to a disability.
Like Tommy with the figs, Coley's dive into the world of commercial beekeeping was not without a little luck in addition to talent.
"Bees are kind of like rabbits and chickens," he said. "They multiply."
Then word started spreading about where to get some of the best local honey. Coley said he had requests for more honey than he could produce, which led him to become certified. His bee farm and its contents are inspected. Smoky Ridge Apiaries follows FDA guidelines because it is a commercial seller of honey. Those who produce less than 1,800 pounds per year aren't required to follow these rules.
"Ninety-nine percent of the beekeepers in Tennessee are hobbyists," he said. "There are very few commercial beekeepers in Tennessee."
In the springtime, Coley sets up a tent at the bottom of the hill to sell packages of bees to new beekeepers or those wanting to increase their population. He said the bees mainly come from North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. He also sells queens.
Attendees of the Maryville Farmers Market are familiar with his products. Wife Judy has been by his side for 47 years. She creates a host of products to sell using the honey her husband produces — lip balm, soaps, creamed honey, shampoo and conditioner and the like. They even have a serve-yourself honey stand where buyers select what they want and slip their cash or checks into a slot.
This honor system has worked for years; Coley and Judy said they've only been ripped off once. Tommy also offers up his garden bounty using the honor system at his O'Dell Road farm, too. Select some heirloom tomatoes and squash and leave your payment.
As a member of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association and the Blount County Beekeepers Association, Coley is an educator and advocate for beekeeping. He has worked with Master Gardeners over the years to promote planting gardens for our many pollinators.
Last year the Tennessee Beekeepers honored his work by making him a lifetime member.
It's a team that has served Blount County well for decades. Coley is one of the founding members of the Maryville Farmers Market. Both he and Tommy participate in the weekly market; they also believe in supporting this community that has been so good to them.
Smoky Ridge Apiaries supports a local youth basketball team through Parks & Rec. Tommy has been generous with his support of the William Blount athletic program, donating for the new weight room and field maintenance.
Educating kids about the importance of honeybees for pollination and helping them understand where their food comes from are concerns for Coley. He said lack of habitat, diseases, mites and pesticides are all killing off bees and other pollinators at an alarming rate.
During the pandemic, more families started raising their own chickens and planting gardens, Coley said. Empty shelves at the grocery store may have been a factor.
"Kids today think their milk comes from Walmart and their tomatoes come from Kroger," this farmer said. "They have no concept of what farmers have to do to grow it. I want to let people know where the food supply starts. It starts in the ground with farmers."
