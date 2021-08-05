Its scientific name is Didelphidae and a group of them is called a passel, but most people just call it a plain ol’ possum.
Pretty they are not, said Hazel Prinz and the others who are part of the Tennessee Valley Machine Knitters Club that meets here in Blount County, at Alcoa First United Methodist Church. But each year since 2018, these machine knitters set aside any possum prejudices to create some of the most unique and sought-after possum fashions.
Possum purses, possum mittens, possum hats and possum scarves are carefully stitched by the club. Not for the marsupials to wear — these talented women fashion the items to be carried and worn by humans, and specifically for those signed up for the Possum Chase held annually in Corryton, northeast of Knoxville.
The 2021 Corryton Possum Chase is set for Oct. 31 and starts at the Corryton Community Center. The event raises money for the Corryton Community Food Pantry.
This past Tuesday, Prinz and others like Jackie Johnson, Becky Grindstaff, Margie Davis, Marie Hickson, Mary Ann Venable and Becky Henry arrived at Alcoa FUMC with supplies in hand. Included were their machines for knitting and cones of yarn.
Johnson elected to make fingerless gloves that day. Henry was working on a set of Big Orange possum mittens. These knitters said 2020 was a rough year as they never got together in person, choosing to Zoom their appearances.
“We all experienced the COVID layoff and haven’t been together,” Prinz said. “We were all just talking about how lazy we have gotten, how we haven’t touched our machines. We are hoping to rejuvenate ourselves with this.”
All who attended this work session said they had been vaccinated. They are hopeful others who also have done so will make their return.
This is a group of women who use their talents to enhance the lives of others. Over the years, they have knitted hats for cancer patients and also children who land in the hospital. They have knitted attire for teddy bears given to children who have cases in Knoxville’s juvenile court system.
This current project is one that is enjoyed by all who have learned to knit the possum tails that are sold to Possum Chase runners, who then pin them to their clothing. The other items these women create for the event sell like hotcakes, too.
Back in 2019, those sales resulted in more than $900 being added to the Corryton Community Food Pantry’s outreach.
It was Grindstaff who initially got this relationship started. She is a runner and wanted to do something to help this program. Tennessee Valley Machine Knitters jumped at the opportunity.
“They needed some possum stuff and we needed a challenge,” Johnson said. “We teamed up.
Prinz is one of the charter members, going back to 1990. They met in members’ homes at first before landing space at The Candy Factory in Knoxville for years. Oak Ridge was home, too, for awhile before they settled into Alcoa FUMC.
Davis joined in the first year. She saw an ad in a newspaper about the group, called and then showed up.
“It was good to have someone to talk to who could also teach me some things,” Davis said. “They are all a really good group of people.”
It was in 1996 that Hickson joined. She retired from Y-12 and had more free time. She said her passion for knitting has resulted in 30 storage totes of yarn. She serves as secretary of the club.
Each of them has come to the group with different levels of talent. They share what they know with the rest. Prinz has worked on perfecting the patterns for the possum items. “We want to knit things that will sell and help the food pantry,” she explained.
Venable lives in Knox County and travels here for meetings. She is the one who got the machine knitters hooked up with the juvenile court in her county. She’s been a member of the knitters since 2012.
Henry is one of the newer members, joining four years ago. She said she continues to learn from the others.
The tables had been set up to receive the newly knitted items with possum faces and tails on them. Each knitter was told to make lots of the pink possum tails because they are highly sought after. Scarves also have been very popular in the past.
Davis and Hickson were on scarf duty on this day. Their machines mean they can crank out products faster than doing so by hand. Filling the order for so many possum requests still will take some time. “By race time, we will be ready,” Prinz said.
And while these finished pieces are adorable, most of these women said there really isn’t anything that special about a possum. Most of us see them as roadkill along our highways. Mostly we are taught to stay away because of the many diseases they carry.
“They are incredibly ugly,” Prinz said. The items that she and the others knit raise that status, they all said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.