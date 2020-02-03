A Hits and Oldies Dinner Show featuring entertainer Dre Hilton will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, 2615 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The show will be selections of music from the 1950s and '60s along with some from the '70s. Hilton performed with the Soul of Motown for seven years.
Cost to attend is $30 for the show and dinner or $16 for the show only. All who attend should RSVP by calling or texting 865-259-0630 or email hitsandoldiesshow@gmail.com.
