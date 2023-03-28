My Aunt Elsie was the best cook! I’m not sure she owned a cookbook. She could go to the kitchen, rummage around in the cabinets and fridge a few minutes — supper was a delicious sight to behold. Her chocolate fudge, divinity candy, macaroni salad and 3-bean salad are forever in my fondest memories. Obviously, I have no written recipe to refer to, but the three bean salad today is very close to my recollection.
Speaking of recipes, I get so provoked at measurements like “1 cup of shredded coconut.” Loosely packed? Firmly packed? And there’s a small apple, juice of a large lemon, medium onion, medium bell pepper, large banana, a pinch or a dash and the list goes on. I’ve solved some of the questions by going online and asking for exact weights and measures. Yes, I have measuring spoons for a pinch, a smidgen and a dash. And I use them! I also have an inexpensive kitchen scale that gets replaced as soon as I wear one out. Scales are not only more accurate, they cut way down on dirty dishes. For example: a cup of sweetened, shredded coconut weighs 3.2 ounces. I like coconut, so I go to 3.5 ounces.
The original 3-bean salad was one can each, cut green beans, yellow wax beans and kidney beans. Several recipes added the celery, bell pepper, onions and chick peas. The dressing recipe is the same as Aunt Elsie’s.
When I think of the best cooks, y’all know, by now, I go straight to Dottie Kidd and Marie Nichols. Today’s bean soup is so quick, easy and delicious, you will probably make it often. I confess to using Bush’s kidney beans in chili sauce in the bean salad. Dottie can make me eat green olives and brown sugar in green beans, but not plain kidney beans.
You can buy naan at the grocery store if you don’t want to make your own. Store bought naan is usually better than passable. I bought pizza crust once. Only once. I based the marinara sauce on my favorite Giada DeLaurentis recipe. Add vegetables according to your preferences.
I can’t blame shrimp casserole on anybody. It struck my fancy for good reason. It is not baked long enough to toughen the frozen shrimp. We are approximately 500 miles from the coast, so fresh shrimp from a seafood market is a very expensive option. In a casserole? I don’t think so.
Three-four Bean Salad
1 can each, cut green beans, yellow wax beans, Bush’s kidney beans in chili sauce, chick peas
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced, sweet onion
½ cup diced green bell pepper
For the dressing:
½ cup white vinegar
½ cup oil
¼ cup sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix dressing and set aside until sugar dissolves. Drain and rinse (if desired) all the beans. Assemble all beans and vegetables in a large bowl. Pour dressing over all. Toss to coat. Chill until serving time.
Marinara Sauce
½ cup oil
1 cup diced, sweet onion
1 clove garlic minced, size according to your preference for garlic
1 cup diced celery
½ cup shredded carrot
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon dried Italian herb mix
- 1 teaspoon sugar, optional
1 (32-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 dried bay leaf
Shredded Italian 6-cheese blend
Shredded whole milk mozzarella
Add oil to a large, heavy sauce pan. Cook onions, celery, carrot and mushrooms until crisp tender. Add garlic, salt and pepper., dried Italian herb mix. Add tomatoes and bay leaf. Bring to boil, reduce heat. Simmer about one hour or until thick.
Taste, adjust seasonings as needed. If the tomato taste is too “sharp” add the sugar, ½ teaspoon at a time. Stir and taste between additions.
To serve: Remove bay leaf. Spoon hot sauce over warm naan, top with cheese to taste. Broil until cheese is bubbly and golden.
Bean Soup
Compliments of Dottie Kidd
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup diced green bell pepper
1 cup diced yellow bell pepper
1 cup diced sweet onion
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, lightly rinsed
1 can Bush’s kidney beans in chili sauce
1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes
3 cups chicken broth
Sauté peppers and onion in oil until crisp tender. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to boil. Reduce heat. Simmer 45 minutes.
Shrimp Casserole
16 ounces penne’ or bow tie pasta
Cook al dente’ according to package directions. Rinse lightly, drain and set aside.
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon oil
3 cloves garlic
1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp, thawed according to package directions
1 tablespoon dried parsley
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup half and half
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup shredded Italian 6-cheese blend
½ cup shredded Italian 6-cheese blend
½ cup shredded whole milk mozzarella
Butter a 9x13 baking dish generously. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large heavy skillet, heat one tablespoon butter and oil. Add garlic. Cook and stir about 30 seconds. Add shrimp and parsley. Cook and stir until shrimp is opaque. Remove shrimp from the pan. Add two tablespoons butter to the pan. Whisk 30 seconds or so. Add flour, stock and milk, slowly, whisking constantly until smooth. Add salt, pepper, 1 cup of 6-cheese blend and about three-fourths of the shrimp. Mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Arrange remaining shrimp over the mixture. Sprinkle remaining cheeses over all. Bake 10 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is golden.
