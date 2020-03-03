Hot chocolate dump cake is not a dump cake by the original definition, but it’s still a one bowl cake. The batter is stiff and does not spread easily in the pan, but it doesn’t have to be perfectly smooth. It bakes up looking just fine. I strongly recommend serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream as was suggested by Beth Haynes.
Strawberry yogurt breakfast bars are not particularly sweet by the original recipe. They’re not supposed to be. They’re not dessert. They’re a healthy-ish breakfast or snack. Since bacon, eggs, toast and jelly is breakfast in my world, I’m going to add a little sugar next time. I’ll probably use quick oats instead of old fashioned or a combination of the two. All those complaints registered, they are still very tasty. The nice strawberries and creamy yogurt will make these a favorite. I may use peach yogurt and fresh peaches come summer.
Tuscan soup is a little more labor intensive than a big pot of “tater” soup, but it’s well worth the extra effort. I don’t know how gnocchi is supposed to taste nor what the texture should be, but I was not disappointed enough in the off the shelf package to make my own anyways soon. Be sure to take the time to brown them completely in the cooking process.
Don’t be thrown off by the cooking time for bone broth. After browning in the oven, the slow cooker does all the work until time to strain it. I understand some folks simply drink it. I tasted mine. Not in a million years! I strained mine twice, defatted it completely, added a little salt, still ain’t gonna drink it. It is absolutely wonderful used as part of the liquid in soup, stew or any dish requiring beef flavor. I divided it into one cup portions and froze them. It’s very little cheaper than store bought, but I’ll still make my own.
Hot Chocolate Dump Cake
1 (3.4 ounce) Jello instant pudding mix, chocolate of your choice
1 1/2 cups half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Tiny pinch of salt
1 (15.25 ounce) cake mix, chocolate of your choice
4 cups miniature marshmallows, divided
1 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a large bowl, whisk pudding mix with milk and vanilla about two minutes. Add cake mix, pinch of salt and two cups of the marshmallows. Stir with a wooden spoon until combined. Dollop then spread, as best you can, in the prepared pan. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Bake 30-35 minutes or until firm to the touch in the center. Don’t over bake . Remove from the oven and immediately cover the top with miniature marshmallows. It may take more than the remaining two cups. Serve from the baking dish.
Strawberry Breakfast Bars
Spray a 8x8 baking pan with Pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
May substitute all or part with quick cooking oats
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 — 2/3 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
In a medium bowl, whisk together.
1 egg
1/2 cup melted butter
1/4 cup half and half
In a small bowl, whisk together
Add egg mixture to dry mixture and press all but one half cup into the prepared pan.
For the filling:
1 cup frozen strawberries, thawed and roughly chopped.
Fat 3/4 cup strawberry yoghurt
1 egg
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar, optional
In a medium bowl mix all ingredients together. Pour over crust. Top with small dollops of the reserved oat mixture. Bake 30-35 minutes or until golden and center is set.
Tuscan soup
Step one:
6 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1 clove garlic, grated or crushed, then minced
Cook in skillet until golden; set aside.
Step two:
5 tablespoons butter
1 (16 ounce) package gnocchi
1 tablespoon herb blend of your choice
2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
4 ounces cream cheese, cubed
4 cups spinach leaves
1 (15 ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes
In a large skillet, melt butter. Add herbs and cook about half a minute to bloom herbs.
Add gnocchi; cook and stir often until golden brown. Add broth, heat to simmer, cook four to six minutes. Reduce heat. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Stir in spinach, cook til wilted. Stir in bread crumbs and tomatoes. Taste to check for seasoning. Add salt and pepper to taste. Top with grated cheese at serving time, if desired. Add broth if thinner soup is desired. I added a cup of bone broth.
Bone broth
3 1/2-4 pounds beef bones
2 carrots, halved, then sliced
2 onions, quartered
2 stalks celery, cut into one inch pieces
6 garlic cloves, halved
1 bay leaf
2-3 peppercorns
2 tablespoons dried herb blend of your choice
10 cups distilled water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread bones on a baking sheet. Roast until good and brown. Place bones and drippings in the slow cooker. Add everything else except garlic. Cover and cook 48 hours. Add garlic during the last 30 minutes of cooking. Cool, strain, chill, remove fat. Use or freeze.
