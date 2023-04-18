I don’t know about y’all, but when I find a recipe I like, I prepare it the same way, every time, for decades. Not today! For instance, I’ve known for years the less canned tomatoes are processed, the better they are. Hence, the whole tomatoes; you puree them. Diced, not petite diced, tomatoes. There was more tomato flavor and the larger pieces of tomato added good texture. Paul Prudhomme poultry magic is the only component carved in stone. However, it is a tiny bit too salty for my taste and right hard to find in the grocery store. Found it! And found a recipe that is very close. Therefore, I’ll use half store-bought and half salt free homemade to season my future soup.
There’s as many potato salad recipes is there is grandmas who make the best potato salad in the world. Today’s recipe will never take the place of my nor your old family favorite, but is a nice change now that mayonnaise is more expensive than gold. It also keeps better in the cooler at a picnic.
You could look off toward Atlanta and call tater tot casserole shepherd’s pie, but I have one friend who wouldn’t even go to the table for anything called shepherd’s pie, but will eat two helpings of tater tot casserole.
The first time a customer asked me to make green bean casserole, I read the onion can and refused. I’ve learned better. It is a tasty dish and traditional on a lot of Thanksgiving tables. Today’s recipe is my effort to reproduce it with fresh green beans. My good neighbors, Sharon and Jackie, brought me a plate of delicious food for Easter dinner and I vowed to learn to make fresh green bean casserole. Today’s recipe isn’t as delicious as theirs, but it is a very close second.
Tomato Soup
1 tablespoon each: butter, bacon drippings, oil
1 cup very finely minced celery
¾ cup very finely minced sweet onion
1 (28 ounce) can whole tomatoes, pureed
1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons Paul Prudhomme Poultry Seasoning Blend, or to taste
2 cups chicken stock, or to taste
Pinch of sugar, optional
In a large Dutch oven, cook celery and onion until soft and translucent. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 30-45 minutes.
If the tomatoes are a bit “whangy” the sugar mellows them right out.
Paul Prudhomme Seasoning Blend according to a copied recipe
1 ½ teaspoons salt, optional
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon granulated garlic (powdered will do)
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon rubbed sage
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
Mix; store in an airtight container.
Potato Salad
1 ½ pounds small, new potatoes
5 tablespoons cider vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
1/2 cup finely diced onion
3 ribs celery, finely diced
1 granny smith apple, finely diced
¼ cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sour cream
Steam or gently boil potatoes until just tender. Set aside to cool. Heat sugar and vinegar to dissolve the sugar.
Cut potatoes in half, pour hot vinegar mixture over and toss gently. Stir together sour cream and mayonnaise. Stir celery, onions and apples into the mayonnaise mixture. In a large bowl, stir all ingredients together gently. Add walnuts. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers and set out a few minutes before serving,
Green Bean Casserole
2 pounds fresh whole green beans
¼ cup butter
¼ cup all purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup half and half
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature, cut in small blocks
1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
French fried onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a medium sauce pan, bring water to boil. Add beans; return to boil. Cook 5 minutes. Drain and pour beans into the prepared baking dish. In a medium skillet, melt butter, add flour and stir until bubbly and lightly golden. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder. Stir about 30 seconds. Add stock and half and half, stirring constantly. When thickened, add cream cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Add one cup cheddar and stir until smooth. Stir in two-thirds of the french fried onions. Pour over beans. Top with remaining cheddar and one-half cup or so of the onions. Bake until bubbly and onions are golden.
Tater Tot Casserole
1 pound ground beef (80/20)
½ cup diced onion
1 can cream of mushroom soup
¼ cup half and half
1 (1 pound) bag frozen mixed vegetables
2 tablespoons butter
16 ounce bag of tater tots
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
In a medium skillet, cook onions until translucent. Add beef, stirring to crumble until no pink shows. Pour beef mixture into the prepared pan. In a medium size sauce pan , cook vegetables with butter in a small amount of water about three minutes. Drain, spread over beef. Stir together milk and soup. Pour over vegetables. Top with tater tots, laid closely together. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake until mixture is bubbly, tots and cheese are golden
