I am not a fan of smoothies. They require me to dig out the blender, require several ingredients, are often green and more often taste like wet grass. However, if it looks pretty and tastes good, I’ll dig out the blender and try it. If you like lemon, you will like today’s recipe. I discovered you can assemble all the basic ingredients, refrigerate and blend with ice just before enjoying. I suggest assembling individual servings. It’s a little more trouble, but well worth it.
I made traditional pralines once. They turned out so perfectly, I was afraid to try them again. I only made one coconut cake for the same reason. I’ve learned not to push my luck. Today’s recipe is called a cookie. It’s no such thing! It is really easy and ever more delicious.
There’s many a recipe for lasagna soup. I found today’s version somewhat different and more lasagna-like than any of the others. Preparing the side of cheese blends is optional. I prepared it and really like it as a separate bite. Add some garlic bread, a combination salad and dinner is a feast.
Researching hot cross buns boggled my mind. Two sources said they were originally made in the 12th century. One swore they were made in the 6th. Two against one. There were more reasons to make them than I cared to research. The one I liked best was mentioned more than once. Monks made them to hand out to the poor on Good Friday. And, of course, there were innumerable versions of the recipe. I chose the bread machine version with sugar and cinnamon. Yeast hates cinnamon! It took forever for them to rise, but it’s worth the wait.
Lemon Smoothie
1 cup French vanilla yogurt (You may substitute regular vanilla)
2 teaspoons lemon zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoons freshly grated ginger root
Scant 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
1 cup ice cubes
Add all ingredients to the blender. Blend until smooth.
Lasagna Soup
2 tablespoons oil or bacon drippings
1 cup chopped onion
3 cloves garlic, minced or to taste
1 pound ground beef (80/20 blend)
½ pound sweet Italian sausage
1 rounded tablespoon tomato paste
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon pepper
1-2 tablespoons dried Italian herb seasoning blend
1 (28-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
4 cups beef stock
2 cups chicken stock
8 ounces lasagna noodles, broken, as best you can
Cook onion in oil until translucent. Add garlic. Cook a minute or so. Add beef, followed by sausage. Cook, stirring to crumble, until no pink shows. Add salt and pepper, herb seasoning, tomatoes and tomato paste. Add stocks. Bring to low boil. Add pasta pieces. Cook until pasta is done to your preference.
For the side dish of cheeses:
4 ounces whole milk ricotta
4 ounces whole milk cottage cheese
1 cup Italian 6-cheese blend
¼ cup dried parsley or ½ cup freshly chopped parsley
Mix all until well blended. Serve on the side. Or spoon a generous dollop onto the side of the soup serving.
Praline Cookies
1 ½ cups sugar
1 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
½ cup (5 ½ ounces) white Karo syrup
1 stick butter
½ cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of salt
2 cups coarsely chopped pecans
2 cups (7 ounces) shredded, sweetened coconut
Add sugar(s), Karo, butter and evaporated milk to a medium size, heavy saucepan. Stir to mix completely; bring to boil. Cook and stir three minutes. Stir in vanilla and salt. Stir in pecans and coconut. Remove from heat. Beat 3-4 minutes until mixture is cooled. Spoon (scoop) by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper. Cool completely. Store in a well sealed container.
Hot Cross Buns
For the bread machine:
¾ cup lukewarm milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 egg, room temperature
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
1 scant teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons yeast
2 ounces butter, cubed, at room temperature
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon, optional
¾ cup currants
Place all ingredients, up to the currants, in the in the bread canister according to the manufacturers directions. Select dough setting. Add currants at the “beep.” Remove at the end of the cycle. Shape into buns or cut into 24 sections in a baking dish. Set to rise until double in bulk.
Preheat oven to 375. Bake until golden. Cool completely on a wire rack. Pipe icing in the shape of a cross when cooled.
For the icing:
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons half and half
In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar and extract. Add half and half gradually, stirring constantly until proper icing consistency is achieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.