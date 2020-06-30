Try the olive oil dip as an appetizer before your next dinner party. I got reviews from “It’s good” to some guests accepting seconds. Be sure to use a crusty variety of bread. Warmed bread won’t hurt anything.
I omitted the jalapenos from the cheese bread spread, but those of you who like a little spice should try it. I’m pondering fresh minced jalapenos in my next batch. It’s a great appetizer too and delicious with salad and soup.
I hope all of you have an ice cream maker and can make the creamy frosty. It gets rave reviews and requests for seconds most of the time. It becomes wonderful soft ice cream after it is frozen.
Olive oil and herbs dipping sauce
2 cups good olive oil
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried parsley
1 tablespoon freshly grated garlic
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, optional
1/2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons grated parmesan
In a small bowl, stir oil and herbs and spices. Add salt and pepper. Cover tightly. Set aside til serving time. Just before serving, sprinkle parmesan over the surface. Serve with slices of crusty French baguettes.
Cheese bread
1 stick butter at room temperature
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup jarred jalapeno, finely chopped, optional
6 ounces shredded cheddar
6 ounces shredded pepper jack
1/2 cup finely chopped green olives
4 ounces diced green chili’s, lightly drained
2 green onions, sliced
1 loaf French bread, sliced lengthwise
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl, combine all ingredients for the spread. Stir well. Place bread halves on a baking sheet. Spread mixture evenly over each cut half. Bake 20-25 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Slice and serve warm.
Creamy Frosty
4 cups half and half
1 cup Hershey ‘s chocolate syrup
1 can eagle brand milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 (8-ounce) carton extra creamy cool whip
Combine half and half, syrup, milk, and vanilla in the ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s directions. When it reaches soft serve stage, fold in cool whip. Serve immediately. Freeze left overs.
