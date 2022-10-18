Did you ever sit down with a new cookbook, and on the second page is a recipe that makes your mouth water. You have all 29 ingredients in your pantry ... except panko bread crumbs. That will never happen again if you like today’s recipe for making your own. I read up on the subject. You can use any bread in your pantry. You can put it through a salad shooter or whiz it in a food processor. I pulsed a few times then ran it on low for a few seconds. You don’t want sand. You can remove the bread crusts if you prefer pure white crumbs. I think the golden crust adds to the flavor. Remember, when you bake, you want them dried, not brown.
Rich ‘n easy brownies are my peace offering for all the less-than-easy recipes lately. You can add pecans or walnuts.
I know y’all are weary of hearing me mutter under my breath about scarce food items and poor quality if you do find them. There used to be a package of assorted dried fruit bits. I made a bazillion muffins. Good and good for you. I resorted to trail mix for the bread, picked out most of the nuts and ate ‘em, chopped some and put it all in the batter. Hoped for the best. It’s right tasty with a big schmear of mock Devonshire.
Artichoke, jalapeno and cheese dip is a close relative of Tami and Ashley Campbell’s corn dip. It’s delicious but their’s is better. They gave us the recipe.
Panko Bread Crumbs
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Using a food processor or salad shooter, turn bread into rather fine crumbs. Spread evenly on a large sheet pan. Bake, stirring often, until dry and crisp. Cool completely. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.
Marinade for artichokes
1-2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 “fat” teaspoon dried Italian herb seasoning
1/2 teaspoon chili flakes, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
14-ounce can of artichokes packed in water
Whisk together marinade ingredients. Drain artichokes. Pour marinade over artichokes. Make sure they are fully covered. Marinate several hours. Store, tightly covered in the refrigerator up to three weeks.
Rich ‘n Easy Brownies
2 cups sugar
1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
5 eggs
1 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
6 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips (You may substitute the flavor chips of your choice)
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, cocoa and salt. Add eggs, vanilla and oil to dry ingredients. Stir until well mixed. Spread mixture in the prepared pan. Sprinkle chips evenly over the batter. Bake 30 minutes.
Trail Mix Bread
3 cups all purpose flour, divided
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 package fast acting dry yeast
1 1/4 cups very warm water (120 degrees)
1/4 cup butter, melted
1 egg
1 cup diced dried fruit mixture
Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with Pam. In a large bowl, mix two cups of the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon and yeast. Add water, butter and egg. Beat with an electric mixer, on medium speed, three minutes. Stir in dried fruit and remaining flour. Transfer to the prepared pan. Pat into shape with lightly oiled hands. Spray a piece of plastic wrap with Pam. Place over dough. Let raise in a warm place 45-60 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Gently remove plastic wrap. Bake 40-45 minutes. Remove immediately from pan. Cool on a wire rack.
Glaze, if desired
Glaze
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
2-3 teaspoons of milk
Mix; drizzle over cooled bread
Marinated Artichokes, Jalapeno and Cheese Dip
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 (6 ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1/4 cup finely diced red bell pepper
3-4 tablespoons diced jalapenos, from a jar
1/2 cup shredded Italian six cheese blend
1/2 shredded cheddar cheese
1/3 cup Panko Bread Crumbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with Pam. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients through six cheese blend. Spread in the prepared pan. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese, followed by the panko crumbs. Bake 20 minutes or until top is golden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.