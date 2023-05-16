I understand the many shortages we are experiencing right now, but I’m getting grumpier about it. Now, there’s no Minute Maid lemonade concentrate! Like a lot of other things, I’ve located a recipe. It’s not a 10, maybe a seven or eight, but it beats nothing.
Pecan pie cookies are flattern’ flounders, but oh, so delicious. They’re a lot like the lace cookie from decades ago. I may chop the pecans next time. Biting into a big, fat pecan half is tasty, but some cookies didn’t get a pecan at all. They’re yummy too, tho’. I recommend placing them about 4 inches apart and baking about 9 minutes. Of course all ovens are a little different.
Breakfast scones need only to be eaten warm, maybe with a smidgen of butter and jam. Devonshire cream and clotted cream are next to impossible to find in the U.S. I gave you the recipe for mock Devonshire years ago.
I gave up on ever making a decent loaf of rye bread in my bread machine — until I read a tip the other day. Seems if you add the caraway seed when the machine signals for “add-ins” it works better. I also added Vital Wheat Gluten to boost the rising power. I ate the first Reuben I’d had in almost a year.
I’ve been drinking coffee since I was a toddler. It was “coffee-milk” then. I now drink black coffee, grind the beans every morning and only use Yirgachefffe from Ethiopia, lightly roasted by Vienna Coffee Roastery.
Praline coffee caught my fancy cause Miss Melanie loves flavored coffees. To put liquor in perspective: praline liqueur is 42 proof. Good vanilla, orange, lemon and almond extracts range from 92 to 154 proof. I doubt one could “imbibe’” enough of either one to get tipsy before getting sticky.
Pecan Pie Cookies
2 cups light brown sugar, lightly packed
1 cup butter, at room temperature
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon soda
2 cups pecan halves
You may use chopped pecans and you may toast them if desired.
With an electric mixer, cream sugar, butter and vanilla. Beat three minutes. Add eggs and beat briefly. Whisk together dry ingredients. Reduce speed to low and slowly add dry ingredients. Stir in pecans. Cover and chill 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Drop small mounds of cookie dough three inches apart. Bake 8 minutes or until golden . Cool one minute on the cookie sheet. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Breakfast Scones
2 cups all purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon soda
1 stick butter, frozen
½ cup raisins or currants, optional
½ cup sour cream
1 egg
1 teaspoon sugar for topping
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Grate frozen butter into the dry ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and sour cream. Add sour cream mixture to the dry mixture. Add raisins or currants, if using. Working with a spoon, then with your hands, form the dough into a ball. Remove to a lightly floured pastry cloth. Pat ball into a circle about 1 inch thick. Sprinkle with sugar. Cut into 8 pie-shaped pieces. Arrange pieces on the prepared sheet about an inch apart. Bake 15-17 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Cook’s note: The dough will seem much too dry at first. Continue to press it together. It will come together perfectly.
Rye Bread for the Bread Machine
Revised recipe
1 1/2 cups warm water
1 cup rye flour
2 ¾ cups bread flour
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
2 teaspoons yeast
1 tablespoon vital wheat gluten
2 teaspoons caraway seeds
Place all ingredients, except the caraway seeds, into the bread machine canister according to the manufacturer’s directions. Select dough setting. When the machine signals for “add-ins” add caraway seed. Proceed to the dough stage. Remove finished dough to a large bread pan or two 9x5x3 pans. Allow to raise about 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden. Cook’s note: I whisk all the dry ingredients together in a medium bowl, then add to the warm water in the canister.
Frozen Lemonade concentrate
1 ¼ cups lemon juice
1 ¼ cups sugar
1 ¼ cups water
1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
Bring water to low boil. Add sugar; heat until sugar dissolves. Add rind. Cool to room temperature. Add juice. Strain to remove rind. Cover tightly and refrigerate or place in a freezer proof container and freeze. Keeps
Lifespan is three weeks in the refrigerator or five months in the freezer. Reconstitute: One part concentrate to three parts water. One batch to three cups water.
Praline Coffee
1 ½ cups hot coffee
1/3 cup half and half
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup praline liqueur
In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, heat coffee, half and half and butter until the butter melts. Add liqueur. Gently, heat to desired temperature.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick, if desired.
