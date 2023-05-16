Breakfast scones

Breakfast scones don’t need a lot of add-ons, just some butter and jam.

 Tom Sherlin | The Daily Times
Pecan pie cookies

Pecan pie cookies are flat, resembling lace cookies from days gone by.
Rye bread and rueben fixings

The ingredients for rye bread can be mixed in the bread machine and then baked in the oven. The next step is a Reuben.
Lemonade fixings

Making your own frozen lemonade concentrate is easy enough. It’s basically lemons, water and sugar.
Praline coffee

Praline coffee is perfect for those who prefer a little variety in their cup.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.