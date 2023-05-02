Most of the time, I figure one recipe in my column is a 10 and the other two or three are, at best, sixes or sevens. I give all of today’s a 10, and so did my taste testers, Deborah and Tamie, AKA the Angels. Neither lady is fond of squash or zucchini or rye bread. Combined, sautéed in bacon drippings, toasted golden and topped with bubbly Swiss cheese, it was cleaned from their plates. Modest servings of cheesecake fruit salad disappeared along with a taste of the pasta with vegetables.
The down side of all these recipes is they mostly have to come together at the same time. However, I learned the pasta can be cooked a bit ahead and kept warm. It reheats in the final assembly. Of course, the onions, squash, zucchini and peppers can be prepared well ahead. When you find 40 zucchini and yellow squashes ready at one time in your garden, you will thank me, and your picky eaters will too.
With Vidalia onions being available now, at my table, if it ain’t dessert, it’s got onions in it
Please don’t omit the tiny bit of cumin in the sandwich mixture, nor decide to schmear mayo on one side of the bread and mustard on the other. It does make a difference.
Penne Alfredo With Bacon
16 ounces mini penne pasta, cooked al dente according to package directions
16 ounces sliced bacon (may substitute or add small, cooked shrimp)
8 ounces sliced, fresh mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, crushed, then minced
1 cup Italian 6-cheese blend
2 cups whipping cream
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
½ cup sliced scallions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with Pam.
Lay bacon side by side on the prepared sheet. Place sheet in oven. Bake until bacon is crisp. You may have to rearrange some slices midway if they are cooking faster than others. Remove from oven. Transfer to paper towels to cool and drain.
Reserve bacon drippings. Crumble cooled bacon; set aside. Add two tablespoons of the drippings to a large skillet. Sauté mushrooms and garlic in the drippings until mushrooms are tender and have some color. Stir in pasta, cheese, whipping cream and pepper.
Reduce heat; cook, stirring constantly until thickened and smooth. Taste and add pepper and salt, if necessary. Transfer to a serving dish. Garnish with bacon bits and scallions. Sprinkle with additional cheese if desired. Cook’s note: This recipe adjusts nicely to a smaller (one-half) or larger (double) dish.
Pasta With Vegetables
8 ounces mini penne, cooked according to package directions
4 teaspoons butter, bacon drippings or oil, divided
1 cup zucchini , thinly sliced (1/4 inch)
1 cup summer squash, thinly sliced (1/4 inch)
1 cup Vidalia onion, thinly sliced (1/4 inch)
1 large garlic clove, crushed, then minced
- 2 (14 ½) ounce cans Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup chopped, fresh basil, or to taste
¼ cup Italian 6-cheese blend, or to taste
Add two teaspoons oil to cooked pasta, toss to coat. Set aside; keep warm. In a large skillet, add remaining oil then cook zucchini, squash, onion and garlic until tender and only slightly brown. Remove vegetables from skillet; keep warm Add tomato and seasonings to the pan. Increase heat to medium-high; cover and cook until slightly thickened. Stir as needed. Return vegetables to the pan. Stir in basil. Place cooked pasta in a serving dish. Spoon vegetable mixture over. Sprinkle with cheese. Cook’s note: You may serve individually in semi-shallow bowls, if desired.
I decided regular diced tomatoes would serve better and be easier to eat.
Warm Vegetable Sandwiches With Cheese
1 teaspoon bacon drippings, melted butter or oil
1 cup zucchini, thinly sliced (1/4 inch)
1 cup red bell pepper, cut into ¼ inch strips
1 cup Vidalia onion, cut into ¼ inch rings
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
4 slices bread, lightly toasted
2 slices Swiss cheese
In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, cook zucchini, pepper and onion until tender. Sprinkle with cumin, stir well, turn off heat and cover to keep warm. Turn oven to “broil”. Spread mustard-mayonnaise blend to taste evenly on all four slices toast. Arrange two slices of bread, mustard side up, on a baking sheet. Divide vegetable mixture evenly on top of each slice. Cover with cheese. Broil until cheese melts and is slightly golden. Place toasted bread atop cheese. Cut each sandwich in half and serve hot.
Mustard-mayonnaise blend
¼ cup mayonnaise
1-2 tablespoons mustard, or to taste
In a small bowl, stir until well blended.
Cheesecake Fruit Salad
½ of an 8-ounce carton of Extra Creamy Cool Whip
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
¼ cup vanilla yogurt
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 cups of assorted fresh fruit
Blackberries, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, melon, kiwi, mango etc.
Beat cream cheese until light. Whisk in yogurt, powdered sugar, lemon juice and vanilla. Whisk until well blended and smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. Spoon into a pretty glass bowl. Spoon fruit over. Just before serving sprinkle generously with sanding sugar. It serves well and looks lovely in individual serving dishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.