Beef Cabbage Soup has been way up on my list of favorites for over 50 years. Decided I could make my own now that the recipe is all over cyberspace. Ya know, I think mine’s better. Of course I always think mine’s better, so you’ll have to be the final judge. Yeah, I think my pizza’s better, too. I can’t decide which I like best. The vegetable version is way less trouble, but the meat sauce can be frozen in small batches and is handy for spaghetti, stuffed shells, pizza and the list goes on. Pizza crusts are also readily available in the grocery store. You may remember I used naan a while back. It’s in the grocery store too, even in a small individual serving size. I cannot abide pepperoni! You decide. I’ve made the same chicken salad forever, too. I’ve branched out when somebody asked for it with fruit and pecans or walnuts, and it’s quite tasty. I have a recipe for curried chicken salad that is ever more delicious. I still prefer my old recipe on a daily basis, but today’s version hits the spot on a lettuce leaf, in a sandwich or in a tortilla wrap. The jury is still out on whether my crescent rolls rival Pillsbury, but for the first time in 17 or 35 years, I have more time than chores. I’m sure I’ll go back to that tube you thwack on the corner of the counter as soon as I can reopen Miss Olivia’s Table.
I miss seeing and hugging y’all, but it’s for the best and we can catch up as soon as everybody is healthy again.
Take care! P. S. You realize the hugs are drawing interest, don’t you?
Beef Cabbage Soup
2 tablespoons bacon drippings or oil
2 pounds ground beef
3 cups coarsely chopped cabbage
3 ribs celery, diced
3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
3/4 cup chopped sweet onion
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 tablespoon Better Than Bouillon (You can use beef bouillon cubes, but this is much more flavorful and not as salty)
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 cups water or beef broth
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, optional
1 can beans of your choice (I used Bushes chili hot pintos)
Salt and pepper to taste
In a Dutch oven, cook onions, bell pepper, celery, cabbage and garlic in oil until vegetables are crisp tender. Add beef, stir to crumble and cook until no pink shows. Stir in tomatoes, bouillon, Worcestershire, broth or water. Turn to simmer and cook about 15 minutes. Add beans, heat through. Season to taste. Enjoy!
Basic Meat Sauce
1 tablespoon bacon drippings or oil
2 pounds ground beef
1 pound Italian sausage
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped green bell pepper, optional
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1/4-1/3 cup Italian herb seasoning blend
Water or beef broth as needed for consistency
In a large Dutch oven, cook onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and garlic in oil until vegetables are crisp tender. Stir in seasoning. Add beef and sausage. Cook, stirring to crumble until no pink shows. Add tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat, cover loosely and simmer 30 minutes or so. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Crescent Rolls from the Bread Machine
1 cup warm milk
1/2 cup melted butter
1 egg, beaten
4 cups all purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
Place ingredients in the canister according to manufacture’s instructions. Select “dough” setting. At the end of the cycle, place dough on a well floured pastry cloth. Knead gently until easy to handle. Divide in half. Roll each half into a circle about a “fat” quarter inch thick Cut into eight wedges. Brush very lightly with melted butter, if desired. Spray a baking sheet with Pam. Roll each wedge, beginning with the wide end. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with melted butter. Cover loosely with plastic and set in a draft free place and allow to rise one hour or until double in size. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake 12 minutes or until golden. Butter and taste test.
Pizza Crust from the Bread Machine
3/4 cup warm water
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon yeast
2 tablespoons oil for brushing the unbaked crust
Add water, flour, salt, sugar and yeast to the canister in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select “dough” setting. At the end of the cycle, remove dough to a well floured pastry cloth. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Knead gently a few strokes to begin shaping. Place on a round 14 inch pizza pan. (I sprayed mine lightly with Pam) Pat and stretch until it is relatively smooth and fits the pan. Brush lightly with oil. Bake five minutes. Remove from oven and fill with your selected toppings, beginning with the sauce. Bake until cheese all melty and golden.
Suggestions:
Very thinly sliced fresh mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, julienned red, yellow and green bell peppers, onions, diced jalapeños, chopped crisp bacon, chopped ham, quartered ripe olives, quartered marinated or plain artichokes, Italian six cheese blend, Mexican cheese blend, cheddar etc.
For a vegetable pizza:
Omit meat, use your favorite tomato sauce blend for the base.
Ranch Style Chicken Salad
2 cups, hand chopped cooked chicken
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/2 cup diced celery
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Seasoned salt of your choice
For the dressing:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon mustard, optional
Ranch dressing as desired
Toss all together. Add ranch dressing last.Miss Olivia Sipe is the owner of Miss Olivia’s Table in Maryville.
