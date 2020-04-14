First, I want y’all to know I hope you and yours are well. First, again, I want to thank all of you who have called and ordered pies, cakes, bread, cookies and anything else you thought would help support Miss Olivia’s Table. I appreciate it more than I can express. I’m so far behind in my huggin’.........
Since you probably have extra time, I thought you’d enjoy today’s recipes. I rarely deep fry anything at home, but the Donut Bites were so easy. You can coat them in powdered sugar, but I’m not a fan. They are not nearly as tasty the second day. So, enjoy them warm with a cup of tea or coffee. A big glass of cold milk is my preference.
I’ve visited with several of you who still have your bread machine “somewhere in the basement or garage.”
Get it out.
You’ll have fun with these bowls. I used the utensil I had on hand to form the bread bowls. Anything round, that is oven proof, will do. However, the custard cups are the best for size and shaping. They are very delicious, but they are too hard on the second day. A cream soup or hearty stew is best suited for a bread bowl.
You may not be able to save Marie’s lemon thins til the second day either. They’d still be quite delicious, but I expect they’ll be all eaten by then.
Donut Bites
Cooking oil
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup half and half or whole milk
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Cinnamon sugar
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together egg, milk and melted butter. In a large bowl whisk together 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 cup sugar. Set aside.
In a large, deep, heavy skillet, pour cooking oil to 1 1/2 inches deep. Heat to 350 degrees over medium high heat. Pour wet ingredients into dry. Stir only until combined. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls into the hot oil. Cook two minutes on each side. Using a slotted spoon , remove to a wire rack. Drain briefly. Toss in the cinnamon sugar until well coated. Return to the rack to cool. Best enjoyed the same day.
Bread Bowls from the Bread Machine
1 cup water
2 3/4 cups bread flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons yeast
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon water
Place first five ingredients in the canister according to the manufacturer’s directions. Select the dough cycle. In a small bowl whisk together the yolk and water. Set aside.
At the end of the cycle, remove dough to a floured surface. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and rest dough for 10 minutes. Spray the outside of six, (10-ounce) oven-proof custard cups with Pam. Turn cups upside down on a shallow baking sheet. Divide dough into six equal pieces. Roll each one into a 7-inch circle. Place over the prepared custard cup. Brush lightly with the egg mixture. Cover loosely and let raise 15-20 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake 18-22 minutes. Use the same day.
Marie Nichols’ Lemon Thins
1/2 cup butter flavored Crisco
1/4 cup butter
2 tablespoons sugar
1 (3.4 ounce) package lemon flavored Jello instant pudding mix
1 egg
1 cup all purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon lemon extract
In a large bowl, cream together Crisco, butter and sugar. Add egg and flavoring; mix well. In medium sized bowl, whisk together flour, Jello pudding mix, and soda. Add to creamy mixture and blend well. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto a parchment lined cookie sheet about an inch apart. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass lightly dipped in extra flour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake 10-12 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove from cookie sheet to a wire rack to cool.
