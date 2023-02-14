I cannot tell y’all how much I enjoyed the baking contest and the cookie recipes. I appreciate each of you for your interest and your efforts. However, I’m glad to be finished with baking dozens of cookies whilst I can still button my britches.
Lynn Franklin answered immediately she contributed the Momo’s Tea Cakes recipe, added she had been enjoying them ever since she was a baby and has been making them since she was old enough to be safe around an oven They are her “dearest and fondest food memory as my precious grandmother baked these for me often.” So grateful she shared the recipe and her memories with us.
Grandma Retzloff Walt’s Sour Cream German Cookies are the result of sweet memories from another contributor who gave me everybody’s name but his. The making of the cookies involved her daughter, Diane Walt Kingsland, and included their joyful visits with each other and taking plates of cookies to shut-ins. Diane continues to bake the cookies and passes on the joy to friends, family and service people.
Myra Headrick shared Grandma’s Molasses Cookies. Recipes using molasses are plentiful from the days when folks made molasses with their own sugar cane. Sugar was not always available to make more than special desserts. I remember my grandmother mentioning making molasses when she was a young girl.
Grandma Retzloff Walt’s Sour Cream German Cookies
1 cup butter
5 egg yolks
1 ¾ cup white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
5 cups all purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup sour cream
Sift baking powder, nutmeg, and salt together with 4 cups of the flour. In case you can’t add all 5 cups, you’ll be sure to get all the other ingredients.
Cream butter and yolks together. Gradually add sugar and vanilla. Add the baking soda to the sour cream. Stir and let it bubble. Add alternately with the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Add reserved cup of flour to obtain stiff dough. Chill 8 or more hours. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to about ¼ inch thickness. Use a cookie cutter to desired shapes. Place 1-inch apart of the prepared baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes. Do not let them brown.
Icing for the cookies:
1 cup sifted powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon elderberry syrup or pure maple syrup
Stir the syrup into the sugar one teaspoon full at a time
Add vanilla with the first teaspoon of syrup
Let the cookies set at least two hours before serving
Color guide for syrups
Elderberry: Red
Maple: green
Peach: yellow
Grandma’s Molasses Cookies
Compliments of Myra Headrick
¾ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
¼ cup molasses
1 egg
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon ground cloves
{#}1{&/num}/{&den}2{&/den} teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Beat shortening, sugar, molasses and egg. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a cookie sheet. Form dough into 1-inch balls. Place on the prepared cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake 6 minutes. Makes 2 dozen.
Ginger Cookies
Compliments of Velma Witt
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg
¼ cup molasses (sorghum)
Additional sugar for coating the cookies
Measure flour, ginger, soda, cinnamon and salt. Stir together to mix. Set aside. Cream shortening; add sugar gradually. Beat in egg and molasses. Pour dry ingredients over creamed mixture. Blend well. Chill dough for easier handling. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Form a teaspoon of dough into small balls by rolling lightly between palms of hands. Roll balls in additional sugar. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 12-15 minutes or until tops are slightly rounded and cracked.
Molasses Sugar Cookies
Compliments of Ed Chisholm
¾ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
¼ cup molasses
1 egg
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon freshly grated ginger or ground ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
Sugar for coating the dough
On medium speed, mix butter, sugar, and molasses in a mixing bowl until smooth. Scrape bowl often. Add egg and continue to mix at medium speed until thoroughly blended. Add remaining ingredients to a separate bowl; mix with a fork. Stir the dry mixture into the creamed mixture with a spoon. Do not over mix. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Form the dough into 1-inch diameter balls, drop them into a bowl of sugar; roll around to cover. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Coat the bottom of a drinking glass with butter Press each cookie down to flatten to about {#}1{&/num}/{&den}4{&/den} -inch. Bake about 12 minutes until done. Remove from oven; let cool on the cookie sheet 1 minute. Transfer to a cooling rack.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Compliments of Chris Twiner
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
½ cup butter
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1 cup oats, ground in a blender or food processor
1 cup all purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Cream together butter and sugar(s). Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Add dry ingredients. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake 6 minutes, until just beginning to brown. They will still look slightly gooey in the middle.
Jam-Filled Thumbprint Cookies
Compliments of Stephanie Tindell
2 sticks butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
2 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
3-4 tablespoons favorite jam, stirred well to soften and mix (Stephanie used fig honey)
Into a mixing bowl, put butter and powdered sugar. Beat 2 minutes. Add yolks, one at a time, beating well after each. Add vanilla, flour and salt. Beat well. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet wit h parchment paper. Form dough into 1-inch balls. Place on the prepared baking sheet about 2-inches apart. Place your thumb in the center and press to make a well for the jam. Bake 8 minutes . Remove from oven; spoon small amount of jam into each thumb print cavity. Return to the oven; bake 3-4 more minutes. Cool. Dust with powdered sugar.
