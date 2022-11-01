I think shortages and lesser quality products are in our future for a while. It’s time to put on our big girl (boy) aprons and become creative. I hope the choices given in today’s recipes will be your pantry friendly. Most of the ingredients are staples and/or basic.
Company cake can serve as dessert with caramel sauce and ice cream or snack with a cold glass of Mayfield milk. Top the dessert with toffee bits and its downright elegant.
Cranberry corn muffins sound like a dinner party with hearty chicken or turkey soup. Beef and macaroni with a side of Southwestern slaw is good enough for company and makes enough for a lot of company.
I beg you not to omit the chipotle from the slaw, but I caution you to taste before you add more than a smidgen. I love spicy, flavorful food. I do not like hot! In my world there’s a difference.
Easy Company Cake
½ cup butter, melted
1 cake mix (Spice, Butter Pecan or French Vanilla)
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 cup sweetened, shredded coconut
2 eggs
½ cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish, or two loaf pans with Pam. In a large bowl, add cake mix, pineapple, coconut and eggs to the melted butter. Mix until well blended. Stir in pecans. Transfer to the prepared pan(s). Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool in the pan (s) five minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Cover with cream cheese icing and sprinkle with additional pecans, if desired.
Cranberry Corn Muffins
1 cup all purpose flour
¾ cup plain cornmeal
½ cup sugar
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup craisins
1 egg
¾ cup milk
1/3 cup oil
½ cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 12 muffin cups with paper baking cups.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, meal, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, milk and oil. Pour liquid mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir only until blended. The batter will be thin. Stir in craisins and pecans. Divide batter amongst prepared muffin liners.. Bake 15-18 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool one minute; remove to a wire rack.
Beef N’ Macaroni Dinner
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
2 tablespoons butter, bacon drippings or oil
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
2 cups milk
½ cup chicken or beef broth
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup soft bread crumbs
2 cups dry pasta of your choice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a two-quart baking dish with pam.
Cook pasta al dente’ according to the directions on the box. Drain, toss with a bit of oil; set aside. In a large skillet, cook ground beef, stirring to crumble, until no pink shows. In a large sauce pan, melt butter; stir in the flour. Cook one minute, stirring constantly, until bubbly. Stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Stir in broth. Taste, season to your liking. Remove from heat, stir in cheese and pasta. Layer in the prepared baking dish, beginning and ending with pasta mixture. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over all. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden.
Cook’s note: Tossing the breadcrumbs in a bit of melted butter will enhance the taste and the appearance of the casserole.
Southwestern Slaw
For the dressing:
½ cup mayonnaise
1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, chopped
Or to taste
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 teaspoons sugar
¼ teaspoon cumin
In a small bowl, whisk together. Cover and set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
For the slaw:
3 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup shredded carrot
1 chayote squash, unpeeled, cut into thin strips
½ cup red bell pepper, cu8t into thin strips
¼ cup red onion, cut into very thin strips
¼ cup chopped parsley
In a large bowl, toss together the slaw ingredients. Add dressing; toss until well coated. Cover and refrigerate one hour.
