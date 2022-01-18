It’s Thurgood’s birthday.
His human always gets treats for him and I always look for something different from last year, just in case he remembers last year’s treat. This year we made enough to share with Aspen. Her human makes sure her diet is extra healthy due to Aspen’s advanced age: 13+years. The recipe is a little labor intensive, but it makes a lot and they are worth it.
There’s about as many barbecue sauce recipes as there is dump cakes. I heard chefs on the food network takin’ on about Alabama white barbecue sauce. Thought I’d see what all the fuss was about. It was good on my grilled chicken. I think it would be tasty on beef due to the horseradish in it. But, it is on the vinegary side. When I make it again, I’ll opt for the lesser measurement.
I’ve been threatening to make the cranberry cookies for weeks. Changed my mind every time because of all the raw cranberries. Folks! Them’s the best cookies you ever tasted! It’s a wonder there was enough left for the picture. They start out crispy then get soft and chewy. They stay delicious.
I love crispy pizza crust. I love breakfast! This recipe has become a favorite because it combines both. As usual, you can take my recipe and make it your own with your favorite toppings and cook the eggs to your preference.
Crispy Pizza Crust
4 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons instant yeast
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 cups lukewarm water
1 teaspoon oil
Whisk together dry ingredients. Add water and oil; mix with mixer on low speed until the dough forms a ball and leaves the sides of the bowl. It will be sticky! Pour about a tablespoon full of oil in a bowl. Form dough into a ball; place in the bowl, turn until dough is covered in oil. Cover and leave at room temperature until double in bulk. Punch down. At this point, you may divide and shape into two pizza crusts, or refrigerate up to two days. Freeze if desired. Thaw completely in the refrigerator. Leave refrigerated dough at room temperature one hour before shaping.
To use: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a pizza pan then sprinkle lightly with meal. Place crust on the prepared pan. Top as desired. Bake.
Breakfast Pizza
Cooked bacon
Sliced tomatoes
Eggs
Shredded cheddar cheese
Lay bacon on crust, leaving open spaces for the eggs. Arrange tomatoes as desired. Top all with cheese. Bake until cheese is melting and crust is lightly browned. Gently break eggs into spaces. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cheese. Bake until eggs are done to your liking.
Cranberry Cookies
1 cup butter, at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
1 teaspoon grated orange rind
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups freshly chopped cranberries
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cream butter and sugars until light. Add egg, orange rind and juice. Beat briefly. Whisk together dry ingredients. Add to creamed mixture. Beat only until combined. Stir in cranberries and nuts. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden around the edges and set in the center. Cool on pan five minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
White Barbecue Sauce
2 cups mayonnaise
1/3-1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup horseradish
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons pepper
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne, optional
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sugar
Combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
Serving suggestion: Warm sauce before serving on meat.
Meat Treats for Dogs
1 pound ground beef
3 cups cooked rice
1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
8 eggs
1 potato, grated (sweet or white)
2 ribs celery, finely diced
1 carrot, grated
Combine all ingredients thoroughly. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Shape into balls; place on rimmed baking sheets, flatten slightly or spoon into muffin pans. Bake 40 -45 minutes.
