On Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Blount County Public Library, Teresa O’Mary will describe potential inflation-fighting solutions for those on Medicare.
The Director of the Blount County Community Action Agency Office on Aging, O’Mary will explain the numerous benefits and programs available to many Medicare recipients, from Medicare Savings Checkup to CHOICES, Options, SNAP, Low-Income Rx Subsidy, LIHEAP, and other services.
Before and after her program, staff from her office will also be present to meet with individuals for benefits screenings from 9-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Call 865-724-1219 to set up an appointment.
The fourth event of the 2022-2023 Focus on Seniors series, this program is co-sponsored by BCPL and the Blount County Community Action Agency Office on Aging in coordination with OOA Director Teresa O’Mary. It will take place in the Dorothy Herron Room of the library. For more information, call the reference desk at 865-273-1428.
The Focus on Seniors series continues into the spring of 2023. The Office on Aging and the library welcome all individuals of any age who would like to plan wisely for a long and healthy life for themselves and those they love.
Open to the public, this program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 North Cusick Street, Maryville.
