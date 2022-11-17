There are those who, on a whim, strike out for a 2,200-mile trek along the Appalachian Trail, but roughly only one in four people make it all the way through the 14 states.
Then there are the people like Emaleigh Kierstin who had the yearning for years to complete the challenge and who knew without a doubt that she could be among the elite list who finishes. For her, it wasn’t going to be years of plotting maps as a section hiker. She was set on one long journey from Georgia to Maine as a thru-hiker.
“I had been wanting to do this for the past six or seven years,” she confided. “A long time. I thought about it every day.”
This 27-year-old resident of Alcoa said everything lined up for her to take six months off to meet the challenges of cold temperatures early on, followed by heat and mosquitoes and much bigger wildlife. There aren’t many places on the trail to get away from that or storms. It didn’t matter — Kierstin was ready.
She struck out in March, from Georgia, with boyfriend Nick Dwyer dropping her off at the trailhead. She said no one tried to talk her out of this solo adventure. She wouldn’t have listened anyway.
“I am really stubborn and determined,” she explained. “When I say I want to do something, that usually means I am going to go after it.”
Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine — states all ticked off the list along the way.
Despite growing up at the base of Great Smoky Mountains, Kierstin said she wasn’t raised being an outdoors person. She never got the opportunity, she said, to explore the wilds of nature until she was old enough to drive and discover such places. One of them was Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville. That led her to the Smokies and then thoughts of conquering the AT.
She discovered early on there weren’t too many people her age on the trail. Most were in a gap year between high school and college, or retirees. While she did hike alone, Kierstin said she met lots of others along the way and sometimes camped alongside them.
“I would meet up with people here and there,” Kierstin said. “But I did enjoy camping alone. I primarily hiked alone every day.”
Because she is so comfortable in the woods, Kierstin said there were not many things that gave her worry as she embarked on this adventure. Getting injured was the one thing that would keep her from reaching her goal. Luckily, that didn’t happen.
She went through four pairs of trail running shoes and carried a pack that weighed in excess of 30 pounds, which Kiertin said was a bit too heavy. She saw bears along the way but knew how to respect nature and give them space.
“I want to say I didn’t go out there with any fear,” this hiker said. “If you think about everything that could go wrong — that’s not any fun.”
Most AT hikers end up losing weight, so Kierstin intentionally put on a few pounds before embarking. She is naturally petite and didn’t want to suffer any negative affects from too much weight loss.
Her meals consisted of dehydrated foods and store-bought backpacker meals that are calorie and nutrient dense. Junk food was on the menu at times.
“I ate more Pop Tarts than I have in my whole life,” Kierstin said. She said other high-calorie foods were part of her diet as she burned tons of calories. Hiker hunger, she said, was never-ending.
AT hikers spend some nights off trail in towns with hostels. They can get food and supplies, take showers, charge phones, etc. Kierstin said most townspeople refer to those on the AT as “hiker trash,” an endearing term, she said.
She hiked 18 to 22 miles per day, sometimes a little less or a little more. There were never any nighttime hikes, though. Kierstin said she was in her tent and asleep after dinner time until morning.
Zero days were also taken. Those are times when Kierstin went off trail to spend time in the various towns. She estimated she took about 25 of those no-hike days.
Dwyer was able to visit her along the way, in the early days of the hike and at the end. He ended up hiking about 200 miles alongside Kierstin.
“So I only hiked about 2,000 more miles than he did,” Kierstin pointed out.
Most hikers on the AT also have trail names. Some are given by fellow hikers. For Kiertsin, she became ET. “Because every time there was cell service, I would phone home,” she said. She was able to connect with Nick on a daily basis, she said. She had cell service at her camping locations most nights.
It’s only been a few weeks since Kierstin did what most of us will never do — raise our arms in victory on top of Mount Katahdin in Maine. She said she is still processing the whole trek. There was some adjustments to be made returning home. Six months away from big cities and the noise takes some getting used to again.
When she scaled Mount Katadhin, Nick was there, along with his parents, Marilyn and David. Kierstin’s cousin Kelsea and her husband Jory flew out to Maine to join her and celebrate the accomplishment.
As for what’s in her future, Kierstin will continue hiking and camping. She said she would like to explore some of the other 11 scenic national trails. All 900 miles of trails in the Smokies are calling her name. There’s also one other challenge that will likely stay in the back of her mind until it’s time to just do it.
“I want to do the AT again,” she admitted. “Maybe within five to seven years I will do it again. That gives me time to forget about the bad parts.”
Her goal this next time is to do it faster.
While she hopes for many miles of hiking in a variety of locales, Kierstin said there is just something about the AT that won’t grow quiet inside her. She encourages others, too, who feel the prodding to tackle it.
“The AT is just special,” she described. “At least to me. Everyone has a trail that they fall in love with.”
