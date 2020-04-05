A 15-foot female giraffe named April caught the attention of a million people back in 2017 when videos of her pregnancy and birth were posted on YouTube.
The giraffe lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, a town most had never heard of until she came along. Her calf, named Tajiri, a male, was born on April 15, 2017. The mom and son still reside at the park. April has retired and will have no more offspring. She is 17.
The live feeds of April and her goings-on caught Maryville resident Nelda Blodgett’s eye for months as she watched the soon-to-be mom. Blodgett and some friends even drove the 750 miles to Harpursville to see the baby and its mother months later. It was a girls’ trip to remember.
That Blodgett loves giraffes, then, isn’t up for debate.
So when she heard about a game being played by local families where stuffed bears were placed in window fronts for kids to find, Blodgett got an idea of her own. She’s been an artist for years, doing drawings and paintings for friends and family. She decided to paint a baby giraffe to display in her front windows — both floors.
The body can be seen from the first-floor window and its neck and head protrude from the second floor. Blodgett used cardboard and paint for the project; she said it’s not April she painted but it’s a good look-alike.
“I love giraffes and all animals,” she said as she pointed upward at her creation. Next to the head on the second floor, she painted a message: Let your faith be taller than your fears.
She said she saw the words of wisdom on a T-shirt.
Blodgett lives in the Highlands of Maryville, near the entrance to the subdivision off Old Glory Road. She said she would love for families to drive by and catch a glimpse. Her home is close to the road, so the animal is visible for those on the hunt.
“I thought if I could just put a smile on somebody’s face ...” Blodgett said.
Practice makes perfect
Her talent is evident. She has done drawings of April and then friends asked her to paint their pets, many that were deceased. She obliged.
Later on, Blodgett said she took an art class to learn more techniques. While she has painted on canvas, she said she discovered a different painting surface she likes much better — ostrich eggs.
She is able to purchase the eggs, which have been cleaned and bleached, at places like Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton, Tennessee. Her subjects have been animals mostly. She had just completed ones featuring a cougar, wolf, elephant and, of course, a giraffe. They were going to customers from all over.
One of the painted eggs was being shipped to New York City to someone living on Park Avenue. Blodgett said the recipient told her that every day at a certain time, all the apartment residents poke their heads out of their windows and cheer and clap for the first responders in this health crisis.
Many of her painted ostrich eggs are donated to charity to help places like zoos.
Art has been a great diversion from focusing 24/7 on the coronavirus pandemic. Blodgett and her husband, Mark, care for his parents in their home. She said she has a trip planned to New York in July but doesn’t know if it will still take place. Safety and health are the biggest concerns now, she said.
It was April that drew Blodgett to Harpursville, but it seems the people she met there are now reasons to go back. She participated in an April the Giraffe convention with 300 other people. Many are planning to reunite.
“I have met so many amazing people,” she said.
Kids have a special place in her heart. She was a teacher for HeadStart before taking another job at a local church. “If I was a kid, that would make me smile,” she said of the giraffe in her windows.
There are now rules against being outside one’s home unless it’s necessary, to keep social distancing in place. Those who want an activity to relieve boredom, can take a drive to this neighborhood, stay in the car and just observe.
Blodgett, who loves social interaction, said she can’t wait for the day when this is all over and people can meet face to face.
Until then, we have to find ways to cope, she said. For her, it’s definitely art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.