Leigha Wells knows there is more than one way to tell a great story and sometimes words aren’t needed.
This mother of four and resident of Friendsville has a sleeve tattoo that’s nearing completion after three sessions. It stretches from her hand to her shoulder with artwork that’s crisp, creative and deeply personal. It’s the story of her young children, who range in age from 18 months to 10.
Those tattoos are getting quite the attention these days and not just locally. Wells has entered a contest hosted by Inked magazine where contestants compete for a $25,000 grand prize and an appearance on the cover of the magazine.
Voting is currently taking place for this first round, and Wells is one of the top contenders. There are only two days left in this round.
As she explained it, the contest was announced on social media; women who were interested had to answer a questionnaire and also submit photos. The magazine hand-picked the contestants and grouped them into groups of 33. Voting will continue past this first round until Inked declares a winner sometime in March, Wells said.
The top 6 will even get to have a photo shoot with the magazine, she added.
Well-wishers can submit one free vote per day, Wells said. More than that will require a fee. Some of that money — 25% — will go to charity.
Wells’ sleeve tattoo starts with a human heart on her hand. “It’s like me wearing my heart on my sleeve,” she said. “it has flowers coming out of it and dandelions because my kids like to pick dandelions. They call them wishes so we always go out and pick wishes together.”
The sleeve continues with a space theme, including an astronaut on her arm and the Milky Way. An Aquarius woman rests on her shoulder and the Scorpio sign for her oldest daughter, has a place as well.
Her kids are really into space, she said, and she hopes to be able to take them to visit NASA, as she did when she was younger. “It was the coolest thing I have ever done,” Wells said.
“When I finish it, it will be a whole story about my children,” this mom said. “No one will know all of that unless they ask. If they’ve got 10 minutes I’ll share my story.”
The artist who has done all of the work is Kris Ford, owner of Studio 617 in Blount County.
Wells said she will require one more session with her tattoo artist before this one is done. She is definitely more pleased with how it’s turned out. Her very first tattoo, which was not done locally — not so much.
She was just 15 or 16 when Wells said she begged her mom to let her get a tattoo. Wells said her mom had ink and she wanted some too.
“You are going to regret this for the rest of your life,” Wells said her mom, Ginger Fleischer told her. Wells went ahead anyway.
She now calls it “her ‘90s mistake.” It is a tribal pattern that was so popular back then. Thankfully, she said, it’s small. She also has stars on her foot that she said she might cover up at some point.
Winning $25,000 and appearing on the cover of a magazine would be amazing, Wells said. She said she would put most of the money in her kids’ college fund and maybe get her sleeve complete. After that, she is thinking of starting on one of her legs.
She said one session alone can take six to eight hours.
As for her own children, Wells is preparing for the day when one or more of them will ask to get a tattoo. Her oldest daughter has already shown interest, she said.
“And I will be like, ‘You will regret it or the rest of your life,’” Wells said. Not because she is against getting inked. But teens can have tastes now that won’t reflect who they are as older adults.
For Wells, she has chosen to stick with black and gray realism, no loud colors or cartoon characters. “For me, I like clean and crisp,” she said. “It it’s going to be on my body when I am 90. I want to be able to tell what it is, not a colorful blob.”
It was Wells’ mom who contacted The Daily Times about her daughter’s contest hopes. Fleischer lives in Florida but wanted Wells’ local newspaper to know about the great opportunity for her daughter. Wells moved here from Florida four years ago.
Fleischer said she has three tattoos and that is enough for her. She agrees that well-done and thought-out tattoos can tell a person’s story in a beautiful way.
“I think tattoos are a way of telling your life story or to honor someone or something special that has touched your life,” Fleischer wrote in her email. “Leigha’s arm tells her love for her beautiful babies. ...I think the world needs to see what a strong, wonderful young lady she is.”
