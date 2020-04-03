It was Thursday, March 26, when Hannah Sterling Langham was first approached about the possibility of helping coordinate a Samaritan’s Purse relief team on the ground in New York City.
The mission: to set up a 68-bed field hospital inside Central Park to treat COVID-19 patients. The number of cases in the state has reached more than 84,000, with more than 2,200 deaths and climbing. NYC alone has more than 48,000 cases and 1,400 deaths.
So on Friday evening, Langham said yes. At 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, she was on her way from her home in Gulfport, Mississippi.
That’s the life of a disaster relief team member. Langham, a Blount County native and 2000 graduate of Maryville High School, volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse for years before joining the nonprofit’s international DART — Disaster Assistance Response Team, in 2016.
Her husband, Mark, is a member, too. She coordinates accommodations, transportation and other logistical components of the mission with Samaritan’s Purse’s headquarters in North Carolina while he takes care of things like meals and other needs of the health care professionals.
Hannah said they looked at each other that Friday and made their strong commitment to this emergency as they have done for many others. “This is the life we signed up for,” they told each other.
“Any coordination that would have to happen, having 80 people on the ground — that is what I am in charge of,” Hannah Langham said via telephone Thursday morning. The team arrived last Saturday, started building the field hospital on Monday and admitted its first coronavirus patient on Wednesday. There were nine patients there on Thursday morning.
That number had increased to 16 by the end of the day on Thursday. All are from Mount Sinai Hospital.
She and the rest of the SP team are staying in hotels and apartments. Mount Sinai Hospital has been a huge help with this task, she said.
All of the medical staff running the field hospital, which they are calling a respiratory care unit, and the support staff are members of the international DART from Samaritan’s Purse. They also have truck drivers from Samaritan’s Purse North American Ministries along with local volunteers who came to assist.
Doing what needs to be done
Langham, 38, said she expects to be in NYC for a month. Other team members will be rotated out after two to three weeks.
Most of us think of Samaritan’s Purse as that Christian nonprofit headed up by the Rev. Franklin Graham that provides shoeboxes of gifts at Christmas for less fortunate children in poor nations. The agency does that, Langham said, but so much more.
Samaritan’s Purse has a huge domestic arm, she explained. “They were just in Nashville after the tornado. We were there in Mississippi after floods there and in California after the recent wildfires. At most any disaster that hits the United States that’s in the national news, Samaritan’s Purse also shows up.”
Her dedication has taken her to many parts of the world. Her first trip was as a volunteer with SP in 2011. She ended up living in Haiti for three years and met her husband there.
“We did our first international deployment five days after our honeymoon,” Langham said.
Together they have served in Haiti, Iraq, Antigua and Barbuda, Sint Maarten and Mozambique. She also had the opportunity to serve the people of the Bahamas after the devastating hurricane there.
While New York City is unrecognizable because of this pandemic, Langham said she sees hope every day, in the faces of law enforcement, health care workers and residents.
Stronger together
“I have witnessed a city coming together to help save lives,” Langham said. “The New York Police Department, New York parks, local restaurants and residents. They have all stepped up in a huge way for this effort. ... Local residents have lined up most nights around the edge of the walking trail and clapped in unison to encourage our team.”
Local hospitals are overwhelmed, which is why SP is there. Langham said all of us have a part to play in beating this virus. She said prayer is certainly needed. And volunteering in our communities and donating time or money is something that will make a difference.
Obeying social distancing rules and practicing hand sanitizing are things everyone is being asked to do. Langham said there is not one person who won’t be affected by this crisis.
On the day Langham flew to New York City, she was to have been in Maryville for a friend’s baby shower, but it was canceled, like lots of other events, due to the pandemic. Despite living and traveling afar, she said her thoughts are never far from home.
“East Tennessee will always be my home,” Langham said. Her parents, Charlie and Kelly Sterling and Pam and Frank Yarnell, reside here.
When contacted Thursday, Langham said they currently have adequate supplies. There have been reports that New York City might run out of ventilators and other necessary equipment in a matter of days.
An example for all
She said people like volunteer Whitney Tilson show the true volunteer spirit on a daily basis. He has been volunteering with Langham and her team for 12 hours each day since they arrived. He’s made runs to local stores and purchased supplies and snacks for the team.
“Our staff tent is filled with every kind of snack you can imagine because of Whitney’s generosity,” Langham said. “Nothing boosts moral like chocolate.”
The United States isn’t the only country where coronavirus has taken thousands of lives. It has hit Italy hard, too. Langham said Samaritan’s Purse is also setting up a hospital in Cremona, Italy. That village, she said, was feeling very alone.
Samaritan’s Purse has a team in the Bahamas, helping the people there continue to rebuild after the hurricane.
Langham and her husband likely will be home in Gulfport in a month, waiting for their next deployment. She said it could be two or three months before the next call. They will be ready. People in crisis situations need the hope that organizations like Samaritan’s Purse brings, she said.
“People who are suffering, who have just experienced a horrible disaster, often feel every emotion, including hopelessness,” Langham said. “Having a team like Samaritan’s Purse show up brings people hope. Even if we didn’t save one life here, and I know we will save many, the city of New York knows they are not alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.