As light rain fell, Salvation Army volunteers were busy Thursday giving away 240 boxes of food to those hit hard financially during the pandemic.
The organization’s Capt. Kati Chase said she posted the event on SA’s Facebook page and also with United Way. The giveaway was slated to last from 10 a.m. to noon. Cars were lined up in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Maryville by 9 a.m. The last box of food was given out before the two hours were up.
“This is evidence of how much need there is right now,” Chase said.
The boxes contained cereal, pasta, cookies and other nonperishables along with toilet paper and paper towels. The event was made possible by a partnership with the Georgia-based Midwest Food Bank. This was the first time Salvation Army here in Blount County had done a drive-up food giveaway, Chase said.
As September is more than half gone, the Salvation Army is setting its sights on the holiday season. The Christmas campaign this year is called “Rescue Christmas,” Chase announced.
“That’s because we know there will be a greater need this year for help,” she explained. “We are anticipating there could be a 155% increase in need over last year.”
Due to the COVID-19 threat, the annual Red Kettle campaign will look different this year, with lots of safety precautions in place. Chase worries about getting enough volunteers in these unusual times and also that foot traffic to malls and other retail outlets might be much smaller this time.
The Salvation Army relies a great deal on the funds it collects in its red kettles that are set up outside places like Foothills Mall. This year, donors will be able to contribute using Google Pay and Apple Pay, Chase said.
Currently, the SA is looking for people to volunteer as bell ringers.
“The more volunteers we have to man our stands, that is more that we can help the community,” Chase said. “We need groups like schools, churches and businesses to volunteer.”
This nonprofit has started a new way to help, called the Red Kettle Challenge. People are encouraged to set goals for their own fundraising and collect money from friends and family.
Another component of Salvation Army’s holiday assistance is its Angel Tree program. The organization receives the names of children whose families are unable to provide gifts. The names are placed on Christmas trees in high-traffic stores in Blount County to encourage shoppers to “adopt” one of the children and purchase gifts for him or her.
Chase knows the needs will be greater heading into the holiday season because her agency has been inundated this summer by families left homeless by this pandemic, which has cost people jobs. She said SA paid for more than 80 nights in hotel rooms just over the summer.
Every Friday, the SA serves free lunches to anyone who shows up at Broadway United Methodist Church. It is curb service for now, but eventually may return to a sit-down meal. The hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Last week we did 180 meals,” Chase said. “We ran out of food. We weren’t prepared for that.”
She said numbers were down in July, with a weekly average of 80 meals per week; in August it was 105, so last week’s 180 caught organizers off guard.
Broadway United Methodist Church has partnered for years for this free Friday meal, allowing use of its kitchen area. First Baptist Church Maryville agreed to let the SA use its parking lot for the food box distribution on Thursday. Chase said she is grateful these two have come alongside to help.
Chase has been in Blount County only a few short months but already is seeing the giving hearts that reside here, she said, adding, “This is a great community.”
She will have other announcements regarding the Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaigns as the holidays draw closer. She said the SA, like others, is trying to navigate safely through the pandemic and serve those in need.
“We just want to be able to help,” she said.
