It seems a simple gesture — someone made a hat for Paulette Apostolou, who then wanted to make one for others.
It was at a time when Apostolou was at her lowest as she was fighting cervical cancer. Jan. 11, 2016, was diagnosis day. She said she didn’t even know what cervical cancer was at that time and would come to learn a lot.
And while undergoing treatment, someone did make her a hat. Apostolou said she took to YouTube to teach herself how to crochet so she could do the same for others. She learned quickly and she’s been making hats and other gifts for cancer patients ever since.
“I needed something to keep my mind off cancer,” Apostolou said.
So it just makes sense that a local group that calls its members the Faith Stitchers would ask her to lead them in a mission to put their arms and hearts around cancer patients. Apostolou moved to Maryville from Illinois back in June and took over leadership of Faith Stitchers in October. It is a chapter of the national organization Crochet for Cancer.
“We crochet hats, shawls, lap gowns and blankets,” Apostolou said at the group’s monthly meeting, held Wednesday at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church. “We also put together chemo care packages with items like hand sanitizer, hard candy, fuzzy socks, markers and adult coloring books.”
Gifts for those who need them
The knitted and crocheted items then are donated to three different health care facilities — Blount Memorial Hospital, the University of Tennessee Medical Center and a Maryville dialysis clinic. The donations are made every three months. Each one has a verse of scripture attached, Psalm 27:14.
But Apostolou and the others, members like Lisa King and Tammi Flynn, would love for the group to do more, including recruiting more members. Currently, about a dozen women attend each week, sewing their items at home and then bringing them to give to cancer and dialysis patients.
Flynn has been a member of Faith Stitchers for three years. She can give her husband credit for getting her involved. He was in the hospital and saw a story on the news about the great work these crocheters and knitters do.
“He said, ‘There is somewhere you can donate your stuff to,’” she said he told her. “I crochet all the time. I’ve been crocheting since I was 11.”
Flynn is disabled and said she spends a great deal of time making things for others. Most of them in the past have gone to friends and family. That she is able to provide something for others going through tough times gives her a good feeling.
“I can’t give money but I can give this,” she explained. “I have always wanted to be able to give back to the community in some way.”
In addition to the blankets, shawls and hats, the Faith Stitchers also crochet dish towels, scrunchies and scrubbies. These items are sold to raise funds to purchase supplies like yarn.
A real passion for reaching out
Lisa King serves as co-lead for Faith Stitchers. She’s been a dedicated member for three years and a crocheter for much longer. She said a teacher at Hubbard School in Maryville taught her to crochet when she was in the eighth grade.
The group has been doing everything it can to grow its membership, King said. That includes having business cards made up and distributed to all who might be interested. King said she was crocheting in the library recently before getting the new cards and wished she could have provided one for the woman who expressed interest in the group.
King now has plenty of cards to pass out. Faith Stitchers is on Facebook, where Apostolou said she always keeps up-to-date posts about their activities.
For instance, since October when she took over, Faith Stitchers has taken in 294 hats, 18 shawls and 29 lap gowns and donated several to BMH, UT Medical Center and the Maryville dialysis clinic. “I post those numbers on our Facebook page so everyone can see how much we are donating,” she said. “We are going to have a large donation this month.”
Feels like home
Apostolou gets emotional talking about the journey that led her here. She and her husband were married in Gatlinburg in 2012 and had planned to retire there someday. After recovering from cancer, Apostolou said her husband took early retirement and they headed to Sevier County to find a home.
But, Apostolou said God has other plans for them. She kept running into people wearing Maryville T-shirts and even asked a woman in a shopping line where she was from because of her accent. Maryville the woman told her.
The couple from Illinois looked for Maryville on a map and decided to take a look for themselves. Apostolou said they fell in love with Blount County.
“It felt right,” she said of that first visit. “It felt like we were where we needed to be.”
Now that she is here, Apostolou said she continues to speak to other women about cervical cancer and the need to have annual pap smears. She is a member of Cervivor, a national nonprofit for those fighting cervical cancer. She travels around the country, sharing her personal story.
She said before cancer, she was an introvert who would have never stood before a crowd, but cancer changed all that. Being part of Faith Stitchers is one more way to help others on that tough journey, she said.
“This has been amazing,” she said. “It has been good for my soul to be here. It has been very healing for me to be here.”
