The Knoxville Civil War Roundtable will present a one-act play based on messages between Generals U.S. Grant and Robert E Lee over the last 48 hours before their final meeting at Appomattox Court House, at 7 p.m. July 12, at at the Faith Lutheran Church located at 225 Jamestowne Blvd., in Farragut. The cost is $10 and children under 12 are free.
On April 7, 1865, Grant sent Lee a message proposing a cessation of hostilities to “prevent the unnecessary effusion of blood.” Lee countered with a message of his own. Over the next 48 hours, couriers on horseback carried communiques back and forth between the two generals even as the two armies maneuvered and the fighting and killing went on.
Grant is played by Dr. E.C. Curt Fields, who is an educational consultant and a living historian. Fields is the same height and body type as Grant and presents a convincing image of the man as he really looked. He has portrayed the general in reenactments all over the U.S. and on television and film. Thomas Lee Jessee, who portrays Lee, is a native Virginian and longtime student of the Civil War. He has played Lee in numerous reenactments and venues across the country.
Both Fields and Jessee were selected by the National Park Service to portray the generals at the 150th anniversary of the surrender at Appomattox Court House and both star in the new Appomattox Visitors Center film shown daily to the public.
The Knoxville Civil War Roundtable is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, educational forum for the promotion of knowledge, commemoration and preservation of our Civil War heritage.
