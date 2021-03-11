Beauty is everywhere you look — in the stars at night, the birds in the air, the dandelions on the ground and in the faces passing by.
Nature, it seems, has a way to connect us all.
So when a group of men and women in Blount County decided to start their own spiritual community, minus judgment of others and a pledge of respect for all, nature became a big focus and also part of the name.
Ki Roberts, her husband, Steven, and Sadie Dukes helped found Natures Tavern with a mission to fill a religious void. Jade Allaway also has joined the group; what they all have in common is the feeling there wasn’t an organized religion that fit who they are, so they came together to create this open spiritual community on their own.
Natures Tavern is nondenominational. The people who have joined represent Christian, pagan, atheist, Buddhist, agnostic and other religious practices. Their in-person services were shut down due to the pandemic, but this small but growing group is all about building its presence in Blount County. Ages range from elementary school to mature adults, said Ki, who leads some of the programs along with the others.
All of them have walked away from their own religious pasts.
For Ki, she was exposed to two very different communities, the Church of Christ and Wiccan.
“I was raised by my grandparents and they were older,” she said. “They were deacons and administrators in the church. I never fit in there. I dealt with a lot of bullying. I was different, weirdly put together, very open-minded and strong-willed from the start.”
Her mom was Wiccan, so Ki also was introduced to that culture. She said it was here that she felt a welcoming spirit and nonjudgment from others. This mother of four boys said it was in the Wiccan community that she felt at ease to talk to women about women’s issues. “There were no female leaders in the church to talk to,” she said.
Ki said she was able to take positives from both the Christian and pagan set of beliefs.
Combining the positives
“While I grew up partly in both worlds, pagan and Christian, my main belief is that we are all human,” she said. “All we can do is learn from our mistakes, cultivate a good community and protect the only absolute, which is Earth. I value diversity and I value life lessons over religious texts.”
Allaway said she also was part of an established church. Her father is an ordained minister, yet she still felt left behind because of her own beliefs.
“I never quite fit into that circle,” Allaway said. “I remember sitting in on my father’s ordination to take his church and almost everything they had him say was anti-LGBTQ or anti-divorce. I cried at his ordination because of how strong it went against my personal beliefs. That was shortly before I found Natures Tavern. It was so comforting to find like-minded people who have similar experiences and viewpoints.”
Dukes said she grew up in a Baptist church and has always been spiritual but not religious. She has always loved and protected nature. “That is where I found my peace,” she said.
Steven Roberts remembers going to church as a young child, but started forming other views during high school. He took a class on biblical studies that he said, “opened his eyes to other religions.”
“I am the atheist of the group,” he said. “I don’t follow a religion but I am spiritual.”
He values the friends he has made at Natures Tavern, saying it’s been wonderful having different perspectives.
As a veteran, Steven also works with soldiers returning home with post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, there is a men’s group that he interacts with. It is a good atmosphere, he said. Community outings are part of the fellowship.
Respect and protect
This community’s website, naturestavern.org, explains its core beliefs. Respecting other people’s beliefs, making Earth a priority, serving the community and protecting one’s mental health are some of them. Values include positivity, all life, education, honesty, generosity and seeking help when needed.
There is no room for attempts at converting others to your side, these four said. The big message is conversing, not converting, Ki said. Everyone should feel safe in their path.
A Women’s Circle has provided attendees with a place to share their experiences and gain support from others. All who identify as female can feel safe and commune together, Allaway said. Ahslee Alexander will be co-leading the group.
These four are able to perform weddings and have done so. Many of their festivals, celebrations and weddings have been held at The Bird and the Book in Maryville. Drum circles are their most recent events and are open to the public.
It took these leaders three days to come up with the name of their group. Nature came easy. They ended up choosing tavern because it denotes a place that is welcoming, they said.
Ki said they have done more than 40 events so far. They conduct full moon services where all sit in communion with one another and use meditation and mantras to prepare for the emotional stages of the month. Each full moon circle has a different topic to focus on.
New moon services are the opposite. The participants sit with one another and practice breath meditation to release the pent-up stress and emotional backup from the month.
Roles to play
Ki leads the biweekly services and the moon circles. Dukes orchestrates and teaches the children’s circle, which focuses on Earth-safe activities. Steven teaches and leads most of the musical events, while Allaway is responsible for herb education.
They hope to start an addiction program soon. Most of those available are Christian based, they said; theirs will not be.
All of them have been affected one way or another by addiction, they said.
“You shouldn’t be pushed into a religion to get help,” Dukes said.
Despite their best efforts, these leaders know there will be those who misinterpret their intentions, their beliefs, their mission. Some, Allaway said, will call them a cult. She even had people on social media offering their help to get members out.
But Allaway didn’t get angry or lash out; she invited them to come to a service, and some have joined.
“If people have questions, they can just ask and we will answer them. Cults don’t do that,” Allaway said. “We are open.”
There are statistics that show church attendance and membership is down in this country from 10 to 20 years ago. There are churches that vote on whether you can become a member and others who require contracts to be signed regarding financial contributions. Natures Tavern founders said that is not who they are.
“We are very inviting to anyone who wants to join us,” Dukes said.
