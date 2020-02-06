For more than a decade, Keith Shults, 63, has served as a window into the world of Heritage High School sports.
This father of two who started out taking photographs as his son Ashley played football at Heritage in the late 1990s, then branched out into basketball and softball. Daughter Madalyn Shults, who graduated in 2011, played softball and golf and was also in the band. She said her dad was there for both of their high school careers, but didn’t stop there. After they had both graduated, Keith continued to show up, game after game, to take photographs of these other kids also giving their all.
Madalyn, 26, said she once asked her dad why he kept it up, long after she and her brother had moved on.
“He quickly told me that he doesn’t just shoot photos,” she said. “He captures memories for families that can’t be at the games and takes pictures of young athletes who feel like their efforts and talents don’t matter.”
People on the sidelines who have seen Keith Shults with his camera and a monopod may not have known his name, but they saw his dedication at every game, said one of Madalyn Shults’ friends, Maddie Mcghie.
“You always saw him with that camera,” Mcghie said. “People know him as the cameraman with the long hair.”
But back in December, Keith was having medical issues and went for an MRI. It was then that he and his family learned a terrible truth — Keith was diagnosed with a brain tumor, glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer. He was told his best chances at survival were to go to Duke University Cancer Institute, which he did after being accepted into a clinical trial there.
Road to recovery
Doctors removed the mass on his brain the day after Christmas of 2019. It was the size of a small orange, Madalyn said. Keith will now have to travel to Duke every two weeks for a year’s worth of treatments.
The family will face hardships as Keith will be off from work and travel expenses will mount up. That’s were his Heritage family and friends are stepping up.
Today at 6 p.m., friends and family will host a chili dinner to help raise funds, at Heritage High School. The cost is $5 for a bowl of chili and fixings, along with drink and dessert. In addition, a silent auction will get started at 6 as well, with lots of items being donated by local businesses. The event is being called Cameraman Keith Chili Dinner and Silent Auction. A raffle will take place as well.
Attendees can take in the crosstown rivalry between the Heritage boys and girls basketball teams and William Blount’s teams.
One of the side effects of this cancer is loss of vision. Keith has lost most of his sight in his right eye and can no longer take photographs. Madalyn said her dad is doing well. He has begun treatments. In addition to his sight, Keith also has some memory problems.
Even though taking photographs has been just a hobby, Mcghie and another family friend, Cassie Hearon, both said Keith put everything into this passion. These two have led the fundraising effort.
big cheerleader, friend
“I went to high school with Maddy,” Mcghie said. “She started playing softball with me. That is how we bonded. When her dad wasn’t at our events, he was at everything else, taking pictures, getting the crowd involved, getting them excited.”
She said the athletes were so appreciative of his excellent work. He even put together senior photo albums for many of them.
Hearon has put out massive Facebook posts about the fundraiser, calling Keith, “one of our own.” She described him as humble and kind. She said she still has the photo album Keith made for her. She graduated in 2007 and played basketball.
“He has done a lot for us,” she said. “He’s a local good guy who we want to help out.”
Madalyn, Mcghie and Hearon are all hoping for a large turnout tonight. The Heritage versus William Blount basketball games are always fun to watch. Alumni and current students are encouraged to attend.
Mcghie said this community is still one she considers small, a place where everybody knows everybody. When a member of the community is hurting or needs extra support, people step up.
“It’s that small town vibe,” Mcghie said.
member of Heritage family
Coach Rick Howard coaches the girls basketball team. Hearon was on one of his teams and graduated back in 2007. Howard said he got to know Keith after seeing him on the sidelines at basketball games.
“He became part of the Heritage atmosphere,” the coach said. “He was everywhere. He took lots of action shots of kids they wouldn’t have otherwise had. They and their families appreciated that.”
Keith wasn’t paid for his time or investment. That, said Howard, just shows his unselfishness and love for students.
The games will be fun to watch. Over the years, the two county high school have traded wins. At the end of the night, one has bragging rights but the schools are not enemies, the coach said.
“Once it’s over, we are buddies again,” he said.
Keith grew up in Cocke County where he is currently residing with wife Lisa, Ashley and Madalyn’s mom. Some family members are hoping to attend today’s events. Keith will likely not be there due to risks for contracting an illness.
“What I admire most about my dad is his heart,” Madalyn said. “He’s got a very big heart towards people and animals. He has always supported me in my endeavors and encouraged me to always chase my dreams. He’s an all-around great man, but more importantly, an amazing dad.”
