As schools remain closed due to the coronavirus, our education has had to adapt for these uncommon and unfortunate circumstances.
Without the ability to have actual classes many of our teachers have turned to online tools. These tools include websites like Canvas, which allows teachers to post presentations, lessons and assignments for students to go over at home.
Zoom has also been a very popular online tool for teachers. It allows for large class lessons and discussions, which provide a chance for students to both get a better understanding of topic and ask questions.
Along with these day to day adaptations, the question of big events like the AP tests, ACT and SAT also loom large in many students’, teachers’ and administrators’ minds. The plan on how to deal with these tests that have traditionally required large gatherings of students are still shifting but our schools and these test companies are trying to find alternative solutions so as to allow students to get credit for their abilities and what they have learned. College Board is implementing plans for online AP tests for this year’s students.
These tests have been modified as to be more practical for at home, online testing. Changes include having only the free response portion of the test, shorting the test time to 45 minutes and also making the tests open note.
In the case of college readiness tests like the ACT and SAT, there have been plans of either adding in more test dates later on to make up for the ones that have been cancelled or if that’s not feasible, possibly doing online tests.
Maryville High School especially must handle the issue of the ACT since with school closure, juniors are not able to take their scheduled free in-school ACT test.
The school has responded by giving students ACT state testing vouchers for latter testing dates in order to ensure that all students get the opportunity to take the test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.