It was October 2019 when an impassioned Ronda Paulson stood before a group of Blount County ministers and shared her vision of building a place where foster children could feel safe and loved.
By the end of the day, Blount Community Church had stepped up and donated a 1-acre piece of ground to get the ball rolling. Not long after, Lamon & McDaniel Builders came on board as project manager and a host of businesses and individuals began donating supplies and services.
Those ministers in the crowd saw the need as well and committed their churches to also hold fundraisers, write checks, provide cleaning supplies, socks, school supplies and pajamas for the day the house here in Blount County would open.
That day is now upon us.
Cindy Chandler, program coordinator for the Isaiah 117 House here in Blount County, said construction is now complete. If things go as planned, moving in will take place in coming weeks.
“The construction process is complete and we are focusing on getting sod and an irrigation system for the yard,” she explained. “Once we receive the certificate of occupancy in writing, we will allow eight more weeks to get the home ready for our future red door guests and caseworkers.”
The first Isaiah 117 House was built in Paulson’s home county, Carter. Today, there are ones in Bradley-Polk County, Cocke, Greene, Sullivan and Washington that are open and several more under construction in Coffee, Knox, Monroe, Jefferson and Hamblen counties. Twenty-six Tennessee counties are currently slated to have Isaiah 117 Houses that will serve as safe and inviting places for children to go who have been taken into state custody and are awaiting placement into foster care.
Other states like Indiana, Florida, Virginia, Texas and Georgia have inquired about having Isaiah 117 Houses built there.
The name comes from a verse in the Bible, Isaiah 1:17 which reads, “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
‘Red door guests’
Each of the houses is white with a red door. Paulson said when God first called her to this ministry, she kept picturing that as her model. The first house was donated in Carter County; it was indeed white with a red door. The kids who come through the doors are referred to as red door guests.
On May 14 here in Blount County, Isaiah 117 House held its third annual Glow Trot to raise money for the home here. Brittany Prince serves as the event coordinator. She said it turned out to be a beautiful night.
There were 285 registrants, Prince said, raising $12,300. Runners and walkers gathered at William Blount High School for an evening of activities that included a 1-mile walk and 5K race along with face painting and bounce houses. Glow stick, glow paint and other fun materials were used to make everyone stand out under dark skies. That included three glow tunnels, Prince said.
“We had a lot of support from the community again,” she said. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control and the fire department was on the scene, too. Prince said volunteers also stepped up to do face painting, oversee the bounce houses, help with registration and place themselves along the 5K route.
And while there were fewer participants this year, Prince said it was indeed a successful fundraiser. It will be held again in 2023.
“I think this is good for Isaiah 117 because it promotes awareness,” she explained. “It’s a good family event.”
Upcoming fundraisers include the annual Lemonade Stand Challenge July 15-17 and the third annual golf tournament on Sept. 23.
Because so much of the work on the house is donated, it isn’t always easy to predict an opening day for Blount County’s Isaiah 117 House. Chandler said the biggest challenges were construction related.
“Lamon & McDaniel, along with all of the other businesses and individuals have been wonderful to work with,” she said. “The shortage of materials and COVID set us back, but God provided every step of the way.”
Paulson has relayed her story many times over the past few years. It was in 2014 when she and her husband Corey decide to become foster parents and went through the path training. Part of that training included visiting a Department of Children’s Services office.
Paulson said children waiting for foster families to take them in were sent into this cold, sterile environment, sometimes for days. No beds, no showers, no kitchens. That’s when she made a commitment to change that path.
Soft place to land
Isaiah 117 Houses are set up just like any home, with open living areas, cozy bedrooms, well-stocked bathrooms and kitchens and outdoor playground. Kids will receive new clothes and backpacks. There will be office space for DCS staff and volunteers. Children who arrive here will be provided warm meals, the chance to shower, do homework and play games instead of spending hours in a small office waiting for placement.
DCS will be in charge of who comes into the house and when they leave. Isaiah 117 House will have all certified volunteers; there are now 40 who have met the criteria and ready to go into action when the doors open. Chandler was hired as the project coordinator and is the only paid employee.
Blount County’s Isaiah 117 House is located next to Blount Community Church off of Lamar Alexander Parkway. A look at the Facebook page reveals the long list of community partners — Fairview United Methodist Church, New Hope Baptist, The Vineyard Church, Foothills Church, Chilhowee Club, Alcoa Kiwanis, Maryville Kiwanis, Monte Vista Baptist, and the list goes on.
Chandler said this nonprofit will continue to bring awareness to share its mission.
“Foster care isn’t going away,” she said. “God calls each of us to take care of the defenseless and show them love.”
