Green Meadow United Methodist Church will honor long-time pastor Frank “Buzz” Trexler and his wife, Donna, with an open house from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the church, 1633 Louisville Road, Alcoa.
Well-wishers are invited to stop by to offer appreciation for all they have done for the community and Green Meadow and also words of encouragement for their retirement. Weather permitting, the open house will be held on the back patio of the church.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required inside the church building. For more information, call 865-705-3416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.