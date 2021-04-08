Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club is taking orders for 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions for $10. All proceeds from this fundraiser stay in Blount County. Orders will be called in on May 10. Checks should be made payable to Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club; cash is also accepted. All orders must be prepaid.
Contact Linda Ullom at 727-692-7813 or Audrey Pettis at audrey1863@att.net or at 865-368-5382. For more information is available by visiting maryvillealcoacivitanclub.org.
