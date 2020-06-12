Due to the increased levels of demand for services and the high levels of unemployment because of COVID-19, area churches and organizations have provided additional food donations to the Good Shepherd Center in Madisonville during May. The Good Shepherd is proud of its church partners who stepped up: Christ our Savior Lutheran Church, Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Community Church at Tellico Village and the First United Methodist Church. Good Shepherd also picks up food donations from Madisonville Walmart twice weekly and Little Caesars pizza.
In addition, personal care products were donated by the Christ our Savior Lutheran church, Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church and First United Methodist. These items are in large demand.
The Tellico Lake Rotary Club donated $1,000 along with a list of private donors that contribute each month to the Good Shepherd.
Currently the Good Shepherd is not taking in clothing donations or providing clothing services to their clients. The Board of Directors is considering month by month as to opening the entire facility. When the Good Shepherd Center is officially opened new policies and procedures for clothing and new client registrations will be implemented.
Food services are in place and boxes are being provided in a no-touch safe process and all volunteers are required to be masked.
If you wish to donate please mail your check to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Highway 411 S. Madisonville, TN 37354.
The Good Shepherd provides food to an average of 1,500 people a month and distributes about 30,000 pounds of food per month. Financial support comes primarily from donations from many local churches, local businesses, and individuals. Volunteers working at the center are making the difference in the lives of residents and additional volunteers are always needed. If you are interested in learning more and giving back to your community, contact the Good Shepherd Center.
It was started in 1986. The founding churches were: First United Methodist, Madisonville Presbyterian, and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. The center was created to minister to people in crisis. The support services are rendered today for Monroe County residents that request food, clothing, or financial aid for utility bills. The Good Shepherd Center provides these services free of charge and is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization.
