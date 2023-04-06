In 2022, 29 families who would have gone without heat were given the gift of firewood thanks to a nonprofit here in Blount County. That wood was split, stored and delivered at no cost to its recipients.
Also last year, 291 kids from 110 families were participants in Christmas Wishes, a program of that same nonprofit that wants every child to experience the magic of the season.
CommunityWorx has been involved in coordinating local mission work here in Blount County for more than 15 years, said its executive director, Carol Lucas. Many in this organization helped start ROC (Reaching Our Community) at First Baptist Church, Maryville, in 2004. After partnering with others, CommunityWorx then started its own ministry in 2017 with Christmas Wishes and a Pray-ers program. By 2018, the Firewood and Gap components were added to the services offered here.
In 2022, 42 families received help through the Gap program, with things like new uniforms for work, air conditioning unit, twin mattress, cleaning supplies and even auto parts.
Lucas and the board of directors rely on the generosity of this community to help those that are struggling. Many volunteers and supporters gathered March 28 for a fundraising dinner at the Airport Hilton. Attendance was 292, Lucas said.
"The theme of the evening was CommunityWorx Magic," the executive director said. The crowd enjoyed entertainment by magician David Garrard.
Over the last five years, 1,918 volunteers have worked alongside one another on the various projects. That translates into 6,491 volunteer hours.
Money raised at the event will go toward providing services in the four core programs — Christmas Wishes, Firewood, Gap and Volunteer Workdays.
The next big community work day for CommunityWorx is set for Saturday, April 22. Lucas said she has half of the needed 180 volunteers that are needed for 23 projects throughout this county.
They include sorting clothes for the Blount County Foster Parent Association, building a wheelchair ramp for a handicapped individual, landscaping at Camp Tipton, painting at Heaven Sent Home, cutting and splitting wood for families in need, office help at Trinity Dental Clinic and other outdoor projects.
"There are things that anybody can do," Lucas said. "We provide a wide variety of opportunities to volunteer."
She said the ministry is based on a verse in the Bible, Matthew 5:16, "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."
The greatest needs are donors and volunteers for the April 22 work day, Lucas said. Her brother, Mike Dunn and his wife Sheri, are the firewood coordinators. Lucas said they need extra help on this program that is labor intensive.
"It is a huge undertaking to provide families in the program with their source of heat for six months of the year," Lucas said. "We would love to have groups of volunteers plan their own work day to help retirees to pick a day to go to the barn and split wood."
Lucas added she is grateful to all who share this mission of care by donating time, money and services.
