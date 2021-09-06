The Daily Times is pleased to introduce its school correspondents for the 2021-22 school year.
Each middle and high school in Blount County, along with Greenback High, was invited to participate by designating a student writer. These young writers will report on important events, awards, field trips, plays and other goings-on in their respective schools. The students will contribute an article once per month and receive a small payment.
The school news will run each Tuesday in the Life section of The Daily Times. This opportunity for students interested in writing has been an annual program for decades.
The opportunity helps participants improve as writers, learn to meet deadlines and perhaps help them decide if journalism is a career they want to pursue. Having this experience on a college application shows universities and colleges these students are active within their communities and know how to craft a story.
Here are your Daily Times correspondents:
• Lilly Benson, of Rockford, is an eighth grader at Eagleton College and Career Academy and the daughter of Vicky and Donnie Benson. Her favorite subject is math. She enjoys cheerleading and being a member of the yearbook staff.
• Abigail Burkhalter will be reporting for Maryville Junior High, where she is a ninth grader. She is the daughter of Kristina and Tab Burkhalter, of Maryville. Her favorite subject is social studies. Her hobbies and interests include rowing, playing the violin, reading, running and Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra.
• Camille Clark, of Maryville, is a freshman at Clayton-Bradley Academy. She is the daughter of Summer and Philip Gibbs. Her favorite subjects are English and science. Her interests include playing volleyball for her school, working on the yearbook staff and playing the piano.
• Alex Eddlemon, a resident of Knoxville, will be one of the reporters for Clayton-Bradley Academy, where he is a ninth grader. He is the son of Kirk and Laura Eddlemon. History and writing are his favorite subjects. He also enjoys basketball, whitewater rafting and rock climbing.
• Ethan Elder is a 10th grader with Blount Home Education Association. He is the son of Martin and Allison Elder, of Maryville. His favorite subjects are Bible and history. His hobbies and interests are Science Olympiad, 4-H, performing arts, Blount County Youth Court, Beta Club, Student Council and yearbook.
• Caroline “CJ” Johnson will report for Heritage Middle this year. She is the daughter of Sherri and Casey Johnson, of Maryville. Her favorite subjects are social studies and art. She is a member of a shooting team, yearbook staff Beta Club and enjoys photography and band.
• James Joyce is an eighth grader at Carpenters Middle School. He is the son of Sarah and Michael Joyce, of Maryville. His favorite subject is social studies, and he loves skateboarding.
• Hailey Manning, of Louisville, will report for Eagleton Academy, where she is in the ninth grade. She is the daughter of Lena Adkins. Her favorite subject is math. Reading, swimming, band and choir are her interests/hobbies.
• Charles McLaughlin is a senior at Heritage High School. He is the son of Melissa and Patrick McLaughlin, of Maryville. English and science are his favorite subjects. He also enjoys running, reading, swimming, Scouting, playing the guitar, outdoor activities and church.
• Evaline Nagorny, of Friendsville, has been selected as the reporter for Union Grove Middle. She is an eighth grader and the daughter of Jason and Kara Nargony. Band is her favorite class. She plays the flute and violin and enjoys painting.
• Diya Patel is a junior at Maryville High School. She is the daughter of Lila and Bhikabhai Patel, of Maryville. Her interests include Student Council, Science Olympiad, Scholar’s Bowl and Science Bowl.
• Emma Pleasant, of Louisville, will report for Maryville Christian School. She is in the 10th grade. Her parents are Jonathan and Becky Pleasant. English is her favorite subject, and she enjoys writing, painting and piano.
• Audrey Anne Presley is a senior at Greenback High. She is the daughter of Sheldon and Wendy Presley, of Greenback. English is her favorite subject. She is a member of HOSA, FBLA and Greenback Church of Christ youth group. She works at the KARM thrift store.
• Claire Seigler, of Acoa, has been selected by Alcoa High to be its correspondent. She is a senior and the daughter of Amy and Jeff Seigler. English and government are her favorite subjects. Her hobbies and interests include color guard, Student Government Association and Scholars Bowl.
• Maya Seitz will be reporting for Maryville High this school year. She is a junior and the daughter of Kari and Douglas Seitz, of Maryville. She listed physics as her favorite subject. Her hobbies and interests include soccer, track, Student Council, Science Olympiad and Scholars Bowl.
• Brady Snyder is the reporter for Alcoa Middle School, where he is in the eighth grade. His parents are Kristi and Hank Snyder. Science is his favorite subject. Swimming, fishing, gardening and cooking are his interests/hobbies.
• Emily Whitehead, of Seymour, will be reporting for William Blount High School. She is a 10th grader and the daughter of Mike and Tina Whitehead. Plant science is her favorite subject. Her interests include FFA, cooking, reading and working with plants.
