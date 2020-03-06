Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 858 Louisville Road, Alcoa, will host its Spring Market at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 9:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday, March 22. Attendees can learn more about Our Lady of Fatima ministries and community services it supports. The church's Hispanic community will be preparing tamales. In addition, there will be a bake sale and coffee sold by Good Neighbors along with crafts created by parishioners.
Community Food Connection, a local food pantry, will be accepting donations. The church is located behind Aldi's on Louisville Road.
