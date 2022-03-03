It was actually Sue Newman who brought the need for an adult day center to the attention of her community of Tellico Village three years ago.
The Loudon County resident was driving her husband, who suffered from dementia, to the closest such facility several miles away in Farragut. The trips were a real hardship on the couple, Newman told others.
She figured she wasn’t the only one who would benefit from such a program in the surrounding area; turns out she was right.
At 1 p.m. on Friday, March 11, the adult day care center Newman envisioned will have a ribbon cutting at its location at 103 Cheeyo Way, Loudon. Our Place, which broke ground on June 15, 2021, is a state-licensed nonprofit center that will serve Loudon, Monroe and nearby counties.
The 2,100-square-foot space has been licensed by the state to take up to 21 people per day.
It will be a place where dementia patients can come during the week to engage in social settings, get some physical exercise and sensory stimulation. Just as important, the caregivers of those with dementia will get respite and the chance to attend to other responsibilities and needs.
Celia Gruzalski was hired on as executive director back in November 2021. She worked previously at another adult day center, the one Newman first went to in Farragut. Newman’s husband sadly passed away before ground was broken on Our Place and she has since moved to Arizona. She will be at the ribbon cutting.
There are four paid staff members, including Sarah Martin, who is activities manager. The doors officially open on March 14.
A typical day for participants at Our Place will include social time in the morning to have coffee, read the newspaper and talk with others, Gruzalski said. She said they will be sticking to a familiar routine, something important for dementia patients.
There will be time set aside for devotionals as well as music therapy daily. Exercise will include things like tai chi and exercises done in the seated position. Playing trivia and other games will help with cognitive engagement, the executive director said.
Art has been shown to reduce some of the emotional symptoms associated with dementia and will be incorporated. Reminiscence therapy to generate happy memories and cultivate positive feelings will be a program feature. And they will all eat together.
“That will help us recognize any issues with eating,” Gruzalski said. “If they are having any issues with swallowing or nutritional problems. We can inform the family.”
To provide further assistance to caregivers, Gruzalski said Our Place will have support groups and information on other services that are available. She said Our Place has established a relationship with Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which advocates for those with dementia and their caregivers.
Those who take advantage of Our Place will participate from two to five days per week. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The goal is for everyone to be a little happier at the end of the day,” Gruzalski said.
The land on which Our Place was built was donated by the Tellico Community Foundation and East Tennessee Foundation. After acquiring it, the first order of business was raising the nearly $1 million price tag for the actual construction.
“Our goal for the building was $850,000,” explained Jim Dezzutti, chairman of the board for Our Place. Within months, it was raised mostly by three organizations — Lions International, First Baptist Church of Tellico Village and Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. More than $500,000 was contributed by these three organizations, Dezzutti said.
Others came on board to help as well.
“It was a communitywide effort,” the board chairman said. “Over 50 businesses and churches got behind us. That really propelled us forward.”
Now that the building is complete, a second fundraising campaign is underway. So far, $174,000 has been raised to be used for programming and operational costs. The building is paid for, Dezziutti said.
Gruzalski said things have definitely come together quickly. She gives a lot of the credit to the Our Place board and those living in and around Tellico Village who took a dream and made it into reality with generous giving.
“I have never seen anything like it,” Gruzalski said of the commitment. She said when the time came to bring in volunteers, 70 showed up for training. “That tells you what kind of community Tellico Village is, and Loudon County. They are invested and they care and understand the need.”
Dezzutti said the board looked around at several adult day centers in Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Morristown and other locales, as they formed Our Place. He thinks they got it right.
“We tried to take the best of everything we saw and put it into this building,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.