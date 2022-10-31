A company vice-president who covers up the use of a known deadly substance in the workplace, a strong-willed woman who takes on the wealthy company to prevent more deaths and the lawyers on both sides who battle it out in court — it could all be taken out of today’s TV crime series or investigative magazine article.
Nov. 3-6, however, the true and tragic story will take the stage at William Blount High School as theater students present “Radium Girls.” Based on the novel by D.W. Gregory, the play recounts a time in this country’s history when powdered radium caused the death of young women painting watch dials for the U.S. Radium Corporation in the 1920s.
Dylan Ballard, a WBHS senior, plays the vice-president of the company, Charlie Lee, who chose profits over the lives of its employees. He said his character has no redeeming qualities in this production as he continues to deny that radium is causing young women, some as young as 15, to die. He continually tells the company president they will do nothing about the deadly product and to keep quiet.
While Ballard had not heard this story before, he said the tragic details didn’t shock him since workers had few rights back then, especially women.
“At the end of the play, I am one of the ones who succeeds and moves on,” he said. “I put the blame on the president. I just move on to a different city.”
It is the character Grace Fryer who takes on her employer. She is played by senior Sydney McCarter. She knows one worker who died and sees others getting sick, including herself. McCarter’s character hires a lawyer to fight for them all.
The battle takes Grace 10 years, McCarter said. Her condition deteriorates over those years, from a healthy 16-year-old to one whose bones collapse in her back and also her jaw. She tells her boyfriend Tom, played by Mason Meloy, they will never grow old together.
Theater teacher Haley Miller chose this dark play for her students. She said it is her goal to give them a variety of experiences and challenges.
“I thought it was time to do something more serious,” she said. “It’s an important story and one some people don’t know about.”
The girls who work in the factory have no idea the radium is poisoning their bodies, Miller said. They paint their faces with the paint that glows in the dark. Some even put it on their teeth. When their bones were dug up, they were glowing, because of how much radium they had in their bodies.
“Most of the girls in the factory had one year to live,” McCarter said. Her character, Grace, quits the factory, so she lives longer. “Many of them start working at 15,” McCarter said.
Mason Meloy, who is Tom in the play, is described as the nicest guy in the story. He is in love with Grace and wants to settle down. He seems to refuse to let the reality of Grace’s future sink in, Meloy said.
As for the young women’s lawyer, that role went to senior Clayton Austin. He said his character, Raymond Berry, takes the case pro bono to help these desperate women.
Some of them die before the trial is over.
One of them is the character Kathryn Schaub, who is played by Kadie Wolfenbarger. She dies even before the trail begins. A cousin of Schaub is also a victim.
To learn more about their real-life characters. these students and Miller did some research and found newspaper clippings of the horrible tragedy. The victims in the case got compensated in the end but had to agree never to talk about it. Neither could their famiies.
Miller said that allowed the company to get away with some of the same situations in other states. There was no way to connect the dots, she said.
Others in this cast include Kyndal Wolfenbarger, who takes on the role of Katherine Wiley, a women’s rights advocate who helps Grace find the lawyer.
“I like my character because she is so confident,” Kyndal said. “She helps them with their case.”
There are parallels to this story in U.S. history, like the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in the same era. The fire in New York City was the deadliest industrial disaster in U.S. history. The fire caused the deaths of 123 women and girls and 23 men. They could not escape because doors to stairwells and exits were locked to prevent unauthorized breaks and theft. The fire led to legislation that improved factory safety standards.
McCarter said there are lessons to be learned from the story of “Radium Girls.” One of them is not to give up or give in to outside pressures, she said. Grace’s own mother was even against her in this story because she just wanted the nightmare to end.
It was a much larger story than just one woman against a company, McCarter said. The Radium Girls” is also about the role that society plays.
“If enough people listen ....” McCarter said. “In this case, society as a whole was not listening.”
“Radium Girls”is also about sacrifice for the greater good, Miller said. “Grace could have taken the settlement money and then married Tom and been happy for a couple of years,” she said. “Instead, she chooses to do as much damage to the company that has hurt her and others.”
Mabye the most conflicted character in the play is Arthur Moedler, who is played by Matthew Smith. He is the company president who tried to do the right thing but was prevented from doing so by others in the company. He took the fall when the case was settled; he lost his job and seemed as though he never got over his role in the tragedy, Smith said.
“He shows his humanity more than Lee does for sure,” Smith said. “At the end, he is still trying to help the girls, but he also tries to help himself more. In the end, he is the one who is blamed.”
Miller said these students were up to the challenge of sharing this remarkable and shocking piece of history. She said true stories are about honoring the characters and paying attention to the details.
“I am very proud of everyone in this room,”she said.
