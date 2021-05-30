There’s something to be said for keeping a notepad and pen on the bedside table.
Townsend resident Carl Goodman awoke from a dream a few years ago with vivid images and an intact story in his head. That never happens, he said.
“I dream, but I don’t remember much upon wakening,” he explained.
But, he shared it with some friends who then encouraged him to write it all down. What has emerged is Goodman’s first work of fiction, which is out now for public consumption.
The book, “Out of the Fog” is the story of Harvey England, a 74-year-old retiree who is widowed with no children. He suffers from a medical emergency that lands him in a full-service nursing care center. England was in a coma for five months and learns he had bacterial meningitis and wasn’t expected to survive.
The Vietnam veteran, who lived a comfortable life with his wife, soon discovers that his home, fine art and furniture along with his 1965 Mustang convertible and his entire savings have vanished.
As England works to recover his health, he meets two friends, Walt Schell, who is also a Vietnam veteran, and Tory Randall, a brilliant woman with a storied career as editor of the “Boston Globe.”
When England learns that his possessions and savings have been stolen, he enlists Schell and Randall to help solve the mystery. “The Team,” as they call themselves, delves in with their investigative skills to determine what happened. A couple more important contacts are pulled in to help reach the answers.
The story is set in Urbana, Illinois, where Goodman grew up. The author is about the same age as England, just two years younger. However, Goodman is still employed, running his successful consulting firm, The ISAAC Network LLC.
He and his wife live in Townsend; they have a son and daughter.
Goodman said the message in this work of fiction is one more people need to hear: that the senior population is vulnerable to all types of abuse, whether it be financial, emotional or physical. “Out of the Fog” lays out one of the scenarios that happens more than we think, the author said.
In 2019, 16.5% of the population was over the age of 65, Goodman pointed out. Thirty-four percent was over the age of 50.
“Seniors are the fastest growing demographic,” Goodman said. “Every day, 10,000 Americans turn 65.”
As he worked on “Out of the Fog,” Goodman said he heard stories from friends and others about their own horror stories. One man relayed how his mother’s fine jewelry was stolen from her room at an assisted living center. Another told Goodman a story of an administrator at a care facility being convicted of embezzling from her workplace and stealing from residents.
“Rather than preach to people, I thought a really neat mystery would maybe get people to think about this,” Goodman said.
“Out of the Fog” is self-published and Goodman included his friends in the project — the photo on the cover is three of them. His book launch will be at his wife’s business in Townsend on June 5.
His audience will likely be adults over 45, but the author said he hopes a 20-year-old who picks it up will find something to like or at least ponder. There are many people now taking care of their aging parents, he said, and this problem of elder abuse needs some attention.
It is not Goodman’s intention to insinuate all nursing centers and assisted living centers are bad. He knows there are some top-notch facilities. He just wants people to be aware of what can happen and thoroughly research them before choosing a center.
“It is sad that you can spend $5,000 per month and not feel secure,” Goodman said.
Because he dreamed the whole story that became “Out of the Fog,” Goodman said it was relatively easy to write. He is planning for a trilogy and busy working on the second installment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.