Another student of the month was awarded in November. This role was created by administrators to promote hardworking students who demonstrate good judgment. Each month, students are nominated by teachers, and administrators choose the student of the month based on the comments and recommendations of the teacher. As mentioned last month, students receive a small gift and multiple forms of recognition. On that note, the student of the month for November is Rylan Barnes.
In other news, the WBHS woods provide many opportunities, ranging from learning to sports. These opportunities were highlighted recently by a professional development for the staff led by speaker Jennie McGuigan. McGuigan, who works at Ijams, demonstrated an observation strategy to teachers. They each picked up something from the woods like grass, a flower, a stick, a bug, etc. they investigated the details of the item with a magnifying glass, then spoke with a partner about their findings, as well as what the item reminded them of, and wonders about the item. This professional development not only displayed a strategy teachers could alter and apply to their own subjects, but spotlights the usefulness of the woods.
The clearing of trails, building of bridges, and even removal of invasive tree and shrub species has been a long-term, cooperative project, focused on during the last four-five years. According to Randy Puckett, the STEM teacher, “The STEM program of study was charged to develop access for faculty and student use through building trails in the Fall of 2018. The Agriculture and Construction CTE programs were also instrumental in the addition of the expansion (of) existing trails.”
Michele Owen, a biology teacher at the academy, says, “The woods provide a place for students to be active and engaged in their own learning activities.” The biology classes use the woods to learn about native trees, insects, and plants. They also monitor stream health, testing the water for pollutants.
Owen mentioned some past examples of projects in the biology classes, which include creating plans to manage campus runoff, and choosing a tree to monitor for the year. Wholly, in the biology classes, they utilize the woods to research biodiversity and population studies.
Ian Britton, another biology teacher, says, “I would say the purpose is to cultivate an area that students can connect with the outside world. In so many ways schools help prepare students for society, but most schools do not have a venue to illustrate (first hand) how human society is just a bit part of a larger world.”
Britton mentions not only the opportunity of investigating ecological concepts through the stream and forest, but also the art and social science opportunities. Puckett and Britton both mentioned the cross-country and other athletic opportunities available thanks to the woods. The trails, bridges, creeks, streams, and even outdoor classrooms provide many opportunities for programs to take advantage of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.