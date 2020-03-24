As East Tennesseans are being encouraged to stay away from public places, Covenant Health community fitness expert Missy Kane is encouraging families to explore the great outdoors.
“For me, it’s just wonderful to get out and see nature, and to enjoy all the beauty we have in East Tennessee,” Kane says. “It makes me grateful for what I do have.”
Like most of us, Kane has had to adapt to the rules of social distancing. She says it doesn’t keep her from a fit and fun lifestyle.
“This time of year I usually lead large groups of hikers and bikers,” Kane says. “I can still get outside on my own or with a friend like I did today.”
Kane has been on the move for most of her life, having participated in the Olympics, medaled in the Pan American Games and coaching track and field at the University of Tennessee. Today, sitting still indoors still isn’t an option.
Over the years, she has incorporated many forms of exercise into her everyday life. Kane says biking has become one of her favorites.
“Biking is great for my knees,” Kane says. “They’re kind of arthritic and when I bike it seems like it makes them better.”
Kane has long been an advocate of family time outdoors. She says walking alongside kids on their bikes is easy, inexpensive, safe and a great way to bond.
Another suggestion from Kane is a picnic at the park with outdoor games. She says it can be a great source of family fun and build great memories.
“A picnic outside can be a special event for adults too,” Kane says, “whether your visiting with a friend, making it a socially distant date or just spending some time alone.”
But with all the fun she is encouraging, Kane also wants us to be mindful of the serious health threat that has presented itself in recent weeks. She emphasizes the importance of following all the guidelines for safety that have been recommended by the experts.
“And let’s all remember our healthcare workers who are working so hard to keep us safe and offer up some prayers for them,” Kane says.
Kane has included resources for outdoor fun and family fitness on her Covenant Health web page. To learn more, visit covenanthealth.com/missykane.
