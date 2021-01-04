It’s a new year, a time for new opportunities and adventures. With half of the school year completed and packed away (bye-bye, 2020!), students look for ways to spice up the next semester. Reminiscing of school years gone by, memories of favorite field trips come to the forefront of Blount Home Education Association middle schoolers’ minds.
COVID-19 may have put a damper on many traditional field trips and activities, but BHEA families’ ingenuity allows them to still find fascinating venues to visit. Read on for some of the top field trips and activities experienced during recent months by BHEA families.
Numerous families visited Historic Fort Loudoun State Park in Vonore to walk the trails and immerse themselves in living history. Other groups explored the trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and local spots such as Ijams Nature Center, Haw Ridge, Clinch River and Downtown Bridges. Some biked trails such as the Virginia Creeper.
The Shreve family, like so many other homeschool families, “turned the mountains into our schoolroom” using the outdoors as a venue for hands-on nature studies. Many BHEA families have participated in monarch butterfly tagging, an event that takes place in the fall when these beautify butterflies make their incredible journey south.
Not all of the favorite field trips were outdoors. Some families took trips to local mechanical shops, such as Discount Tire, Downey Oil Company and Scott’s Hotrod. Small groups of homeschoolers meet at the YMCA to swim, while others toured Horse Haven of Tennessee and Wells Farm. Others visited art museums such as the Knoxville Museum of Art and McClung Museum. WATE-TV invited a group into the studio, showing the inner workings of a broadcast television station. One of the best parts of that tour, according to students, was seeing how the green screen worked.
Regardless of the restrictions necessitated by the ongoing pandemic, BHEA students and parents are adept at creating innovative ways of bringing teachable moments into all aspects of life. Whether via field trips to diverse and engaging locales or through hands-on activities, BHEA students continue to thrive through homeschooling opportunities.
