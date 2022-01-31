With the start of a brand new year, many new endeavors are underway at Carpenters Middle School.
CMS recently honored outstanding student achievement with the Triple C award, which recognizes individuals who have exceeded expectations in three core areas: commitment, cooperation and character. Sixth graders Noah Collins, Lillian Dodrill, Bella Jones, Nathaniel Norton, Bella Poe, Mason Stidham were recognized this quarter, as were seventh graders Zoe Abbott, Madyson Curtis, Davin Hoffman-Vannoy, Jacob Honaker, Tristen Mainor, Willow McClure and Bobby Scoggins. Eighth graders DJ Boyd, Madison Britt, Chase Campbell, Kelci Coning, Ariel Kirksey, Josie Longmire, Danielle Pilipovic, Gavin Smith, Miranda Tucker and Robbie Walker received the award.
Tucker, who has been nominated twice, thinks it’s a great way to show appreciation to hard working students, and “it’s a great way to reward” them. Similarly, students were chosen to participate in the nearing Academic Olympics, being held virtually in February.
The yearbook committee also officially closed purchasing of yearbooks, and they will be finished in the upcoming months. Layout manager Jonathan Chitwood believes this year’s yearbook is “nothing like what we’ve done before.” In Junior Beta Club, they have begun the St. Jude Math-a-thon, where members raise money for the goal of $1,000 in donations. So, please reach out to any CMS Junior Beta club member and help us reach our goal.
In eighth grade science, CMS students used Oreos to demonstrate different plate boundaries and what landforms they create. Afterward, they got to enjoy the tasty treat. In art, students are exploring value drawings, where the students practice the understanding of where the highlights and shadows hit an object in a drawing. Advanced Learners are working on videos where they explore mathematics and create a video explaining their concept in fun ways.
Olivia Webb’s group went with the whimsical theme of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. They enjoy being able to use their creativity, and Webb enjoys “shooting a video with our own unique themes.”
English Language Arts classes in eighth grade have begun Laura Hillenbrand’s “Unbroken,” a heroic tale of persistence and hardships during World War II. Students are doing a narrative journal entry or newspaper article from the days surrounding the attack on Pearl Harbor, giving students the opportunity to use their imaginations. These are all just some of many unique ways that learning at CMS is creative and fun. We have had a great, eventful, and exciting start to 2022.
