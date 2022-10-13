Horace “Buddy” Hughes has lots to be thankful for these days — he just recently celebrated his 80th birthday in his adopted town of Townsend, surrounded by family and friends.
But days in East Tennessee must seem even more sweet after this Navy veteran and former firefighter survived and is now recovering from a terrible accident that left him with several broken bones and other injuries. He ended up in the intensive care unit at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Buddy was on a 10-foot ladder painting his house in Townsend when he fell. He was taken via helicopter to UT from Townsend with the help of the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. Buddy spent days in the hospital and then had to go for rehabilitation.
The big birthday bash was held on Oct. 9 at Peaceful Side Social in Townsend. Several were in attendance. Buddy, whose actual birthday is Oct. 10, was presented with a letter from the mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland, because Buddy had served the Memphis Fire Department as a firefighter for 25 years. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran.
“My granddaughter Nicole, her sister and brother were the ones that got the ball rolling,” Buddy said of the party, which was a huge surprise to him. “A lot of people didn’t think I was going to make it. I was laid up in the hospital for almost a month.”
This grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to six spent two weeks in ICU before being transferred for rehab. He broke 11 ribs, his collarbone and shoulder. He doesn’t remember how he fell, but said he wasn’t at the top step of the 10-foot ladder.
“I don’t remember falling, I don’t remember the ambulance coming down here to pick me up. I woke up at UT Medical.”
He was lured to Peaceful Side Social by his son, Dean Hughes, who told his dad he just wanted to have a meal before heading back to Memphis. Dean still lives in Memphis; Buddy and his wife Ann, moved to Townsend in 2004.
When he got to Peaceful Side Social, Buddy was shocked to see 35 to 40 family members and friends in full party mode. The place was decorated in birthday party style, including photos, balloons and a large cake. Buddy’s daughter, Tracie Hogan, lives in Maryville and also attended.
Buddy and Ann have resided in Townsend since 2004, but their love of this area goes back decades, to 1970. He said that is the first time he laid eyes on the Townsend area. Buddy started his trek here for car shows as a member of the National Street Rod Association. He’s owned more than a dozen of the cars and currently is working on a pickup truck.
Ann told Buddy more than 30 yeas ago this would be a great place to live.
“We started looking at property in the area,” he said. A friend from high school in Memphis was building here and also encouraged Buddy to do the same; Ann and Buddy became proud owners of a piece of Townsend property in 1994. They moved here 10 years later.
It’s been a couple of months since Buddy’s accident. He said he’s still recovering and using a cane. There have been other medical issues in recent years. Buddy has four fused disks in his neck. He has been told to stay off ladders. They might even get sold, Ann said.
Being a member of the Memphis Fire Department was a job that Buddy enjoyed. He is also a veteran, having served in the Navy from 1961 to 1965, in California. “I loved every minute of it,” he said.
At every place he’s lived since leaving the Navy, Buddy has made sure to display an American flag. That includes his home here in Blount County.
Nicole Hughes is one of Buddy’s grandchildren who helped plan the 80th birthday party for him. She is grateful to the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and other personnel who took care of Buddy following the accident. She lives in New York and was able to be here for the big day.
“He made it to his 80th birthday so we had to go big,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.