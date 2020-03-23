Schools within the Maryville City Schools system are now going digital at the end of spring break. Due to the coronavirus, it seems as the entire town is being shut down. From sports teams to Broadway to Disney parks, the pandemic seems to be closing down entire states.
However, that isn’t stopping Maryville from giving its students a proper education. While the school buildings are closed, there is a plan in place. Online classes are being offered. Teachers are to send curriculum home to students via their school sanctioned devices. Students will have work, videos or whatever else teachers would like students to work on each day until the buildings open up again. Maryville City Schools is taking extreme measures to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and administrators. Unfortunately, due to this pandemic, all orchestra and band concerts set to take place at the Clayton Center for the Arts are now postponed, cancelled or relocated. Also, state testing is officially cancelled.
