Last week, Maryville High School started back with in-person learning. For the first two weeks after the winter break, we employed the “staggered attendance” strategy in hopes of allowing students to spread out in the classroom, thus reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now, we are all back together and full of hope that things will start looking up soon.
The school has also implemented a mask mandate. The goal is to minimize possible exposure in order to keep students and faculty safe. It is safe to say that we all want to return to normal as quickly as possible.
However, as we begin the spring semester, we can’t help but wonder about what the end of the school year will look like. For example, last year, graduation was disappointing for many students and parents. Graduating seniors were limited to the number of friends and family members they could bring to the ceremony.
Everyone in attendance had to have their temperatures checked upon entry, as well as wear a mask or face covering. In an attempt to compensate for the lack of ability for tradition, Maryville High School streamed the ceremony online in hopes of allowing loved ones the chance to watch the students receive their diplomas. Remembering the unusual turn of events for the class of 2020, this year’s seniors are asking, “What about us?”
Another end-of-year event that most high school students look forward to is prom. While it is merely the beginning of the semester, talk of the dance has already begun to creep up. Will we have it this year? Are we all going to have to wear masks? Are there going to be a limited number of people that can go?
Though the answers to these questions remain uncertain for now, the school is pressing forward with finding a solution. One viable option for being able to have the dance is having the venue be outdoors. This way, students can spread out and not be confined to an enclosed space. Administration remains hopeful as the prospect of a signed contract for a venue is in the air. No one can say for certain what the decision will be when the time comes, but we can have faith that the administration at Maryville High School will the students’ and faculty’s safety in mind.
