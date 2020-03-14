When you sense a clear direction from God to write a book, you’d better not lag behind the almighty’s timetable.
Les Burnette found this out when he began working on his first book, a novel entitled “Papaw’s Journals: The Other Side of Hope.” Burnette, an ordained pastor and retired social worker, chuckles when he looks back on the process now.
“God told me to write this book, but you know, I have a life!” he recalled with a laugh. “But I was writing it, and then I got this feeling that he wanted it done by a certain date. So I stepped it up a little bit.”
Clear vision
As a chaplain with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, Burnette was deployed several times and put the book on hold. “So he gave me a second deadline,” Burnette said. “This time it was kind of like the hammer was cocked — I felt more compelled and I did work on it, but again, I was deployed and several other things happened. I was close, but I didn’t get it finished.
“Then he didn’t say anything, and that was a really scary place to be. I felt like my prayers were just bouncing off the ceiling,” he said.
So, God got his attention another way: Burnette suddenly lost the vision in his right eye, a puzzle for his doctors, who could not learn what was wrong. Burnette was told he could not drive or exercise until they figured out what was going on.
“I got home and I said, ‘Seriously, Lord? You’ll make me go blind in one eye if I don’t finish this book?’” he recalled, again with a chuckle. “Now, I’m not exaggerating — I’ll say this in front of my wife, Linda, and she lets me say it, so it’s true — but when I put the last period of the last sentence in that book, I got my vision back.”
Novel experience
“Papaw’s Journals” is a novel, and although Burnette drew inspiration from the journals he kept in the 1960s and 1970s, the characters are fictional. “They did their own thing,” he said. “I just wrote about it.”
The book tells the story of two men. Josh is a 35-year-old who has been in a Texas prison for 15 years, and when he is paroled, he comes to Tennessee to live with his grandparents. Papaw, who has the beginnings of Alzheimer’s, asks Josh to take the journals he wrote in the ’60s and ’70s and enter the text in the computer to save for his family.
“So it’s the story of a young man coming out of prison and trying to make a name for himself, and as he goes through his papaw’s journals, he sees how relevant what his papaw experienced in a different context and a different time still is, and how it still impacted him in the 21st century,” Burnette said.
Josh finds that Papaw was a young man full of doubts as he saw combat in Vietnam and faced life after he returned home, always seeking the truth and questioning the faith his parents had exemplified — quite unlike the strong, Christian man Josh has always known.
Burnette said the book is directed to people who are struggling with faith in Christianity and also toward people who have family members going through that struggle.
“I really think this book is going to change people’s lives,” he said. “I think it’s going to give them hope — hope for family members and hope for themselves. I’m looking for changed lives for Christ, to let them know he is real and he can set people free. He set me free, and if he can set me free, he can set anybody free.”
“Papaw’s Journals” is available online through Amazon in paperback for $18 and Kindle ebook for $5. Cost will be $15. In addition, he has a devotional, “Spirit War: The Call to Arms Devotions,” published in 2020. Contact him at lesburnette@gmail.com.
