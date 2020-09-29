The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission and sponsors are hosting the “Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru” from 5–8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot area of the former JC Penney’s at Foothills Mall.
Organizations wishing to be a part of this event should submit a form by visiting https://www.parksrec.com/special-events/halloween-event. Families are encouraged to bring decorations for their cars and decorate them on-site in the parking lot near the former Sears building at the mall before entering the drive-thru area. There will be prizes awarded on the Monday after the event for the best decorated vehicles and winners will be notified.
Free activities at the event will include treats handed out by organizations/businesses along the designated drive-thru area for kids in their family vehicles. Children need to bring their candy bags/treat buckets. Families are also encouraged to enter the online costume contest sponsored by Foothills Mall and earn their chance to win some great prizes sponsored by the mall. Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsMallTN/ for more information closer to event time for the costume contest.
Pet Supplies Plus will also be offering a dog costume contest on Oct. 30 during store hours (between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) inside the store. Cost for that contest is $5 on event day and each participant gets a great goody bag and a chance to win great prizes for the best costumes. Dogs will be showcased on Pet Supplies Plus Facebook page. For more information on the Howloween Dog Costume Contest closer to event time, visit www.facebook.com/pspmaryville.
For more details, visit https://www.parksrec.com/special-events/
halloween-event or call 865-983-9244.
