Seats are available for a paid training and manufacturing internship program that begins Jan. 27-March 10.
The Arconic Global Internship Program is open to adults ages 18-26, and those interested in applying should call Jackie Taylor Tente immediately to schedule an interview. Interns receive pay for three program components: three weeks of workforce readiness training ($300); 100 hours of hands-on manufacturing experience ($1,000); and three half-days of follow-up, including a career fair and graduation ($60).
Participants must complete all three components.
Participants gain competitive resumes, reference lists and job interview skills; soft skills to succeed at work; on-the-job training with a local manufacturer, including safety training, job shadowing and basic tasks using manufacturing equipment; and career planning to identify future career goals and steps needed to achieve them.
Participants may earn certificates with some manufacturers in areas such as forklift operation and safety.
Participant Peyton Ogle told program administrators, “This internship is an incredible opportunity and I am blessed to have been a part of one of the more successful groups this region has seen.
My experience was phenomenal and I could not see it being any better.”
Participant De’Angelo Cardwell added, “I learned a skill in Industrial Manufacturing that landed me a job with Scapa. Now I have a good job with great pay to support myself as a young adult.”
Funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation’s Global Internship Program and implemented by the Institute of International Education, the manufacturing program is a partnership among the Blount County Friends of the Library, the Blount County Public Library, and Blount Partnership, in collaboration with 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
Additional partners include Pellissippi State Technical Community College, the University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and the Knoxville Urban League.
For more information or to schedule an interview, call Jackie Taylor at 865-680-7668.
To review the application and learn more about the program, go to: http://bcpl.populr.me/arconic-internship-pro
gram.
The program is hosted by the library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.