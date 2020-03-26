When Kingdom Design Ministries began its Legacy Project as spring break was just getting underway in Blount County, their biggest fear was not completing the revamp of the Comprehensive Development Class at William Blount High School in time for students’ return a week later.
That turned out not to be the major roadblock as COVID-19 instead began to dictate daily lives. The completely refurbished classroom was almost complete before the project was shut down over fears of the virus spreading. Now, everyone waits to see when students will return and the reveal is rescheduled. That could be later this spring.
“We are near completion but not completely finished,” KDM Executive Director Leslie Woodall said. “The teacher, Kristel Owenby, has been great to keep me informed on the schools’ decision on when to return to the class.”
KDM is a nonprofit that designs and builds room makeovers for children who have faced some type of devastation or loss, at no cost to the families. The Legacy Project allows for the agency to broaden its impact by partnering with organizations with similar missions.
The CDC classroom is located at William Blount’s Ninth Grade Academy and serves students with disabilities. There have not been major updates to the classroom and teacher space in several years. Woodall said volunteer crews showed up March 13 as soon as school was dismissed for break and began demolition and removing unneeded items.
They and others then returned on that next day to start painting and making other improvements. It was on March 20, that Friday, that the decision was made to halt further work. Much already had been completed.
KDM partnered with WorkSpace Interiors out of Knoxville for the classroom makeover. Mindy Landry said her company met with the teachers to hear their desires and then got to work fairly quickly.
The small business, which has 30 employees, spent a few months on design concepts before hitting the ground running earlier in the month.
“The driver for us is every single day we feel like space matters,” Landry said. “Here, we want to make a positive impact on the way students learn and the way teachers work. We do that with every job we take, taking space and making it more efficient.”
Employees like Steve Walters are taking recycled products and turning them into functional furniture. One of them has designed a desk that comes out of the wall to save space.
Woodall said much of what is being done is a total surprise to teachers and staff at the school. “They have no idea how many cool things are being done,” she said.
New additions include things like big improvements to a changing table to make it less cumbersome to operate. New work stations are being created for the teachers, and sensory nooks are being made for students. Buying a swing for the nook alone would have cost close to $5,000, Woodall said. Instead, expert volunteers are making them.
Decor and paint choices give the space much more definition and cheerfulness, volunteers explained.
Old friends make commitmentIn those first days of demolition, Woodall and the WorkSpace Interiors employees also had the assistance of some qualified volunteers. Construction Supervisor Doug Jenkins and his crew of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity worked for many hours.
They contacted Woodall because they aren’t currently on a Habitat build. Jenkins and his crew have known Woodall for years. She worked for the agency alongside them.
“There were 11 of them here,” Woodall said. “They called me up and asked me about the project and said they wanted to help. It brought tears to my eyes.”
Two of KDM’s own design coordinators, Missy Johnson and Barbie Thomas, have been instrumental in this huge undertaking, too. They are also KDM board members.
KDM relies on the kindness of volunteers and sponsors to pull this off. In addition to WorkSpace Interiors, other sponsors for this Legacy Project are The Upper Room Church and Century 21 Legacy.
This nonprofit also started a fundraising campaign it called “Battle of the Decades.” They asked WBHS alumni to vote for the decade in which they graduated by making a donation. The winning decade will be announced at the CDC reveal.
Since its inception, KDM has impacted families all over this community. It completed five makeover projects in 2017, three in 2018 and four in 2019.
This pandemic has changed a lot about the ways we lead our lives right now, Woodall said. She said everyone’s priority should be on staying safe and helping their neighbors. When the threat is over, people can get back to their normal routines again. KDM will be there, too, continuing with its mission to make a difference in the lives of children, she said.
Landry said she learned about KDM when she attended a fundraiser and sat next to Johnson and the two began talking. Turns out, they are competitors in the same field, but that didn’t stop them from teaming up.
“Our team is having a blast out here,” Landry said.
